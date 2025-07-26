Office of Public Engagement and Harris Centre to close due to cuts

Memorial University has announced that it has eliminated the operating budget for both the Office of Public Engagement on the St. John’s Campus and The Harris Centre. Six positions in these departments have been eliminated.

According to a statement in the Gazette, a total of twenty positions have being eliminated across the university.

In an interview with Memorial University president pro tempore Jennifer Lokash, she says that these cuts come from the the “20.85 million dollar shortfall” in MUN’s core funding from the provincial government.

When asked about the loss of two of Memorial’s most front facing departments and the potential for loss of engagement with the public, Lokash said that public engagement is “integrated throughout the institution in a very meaningful way … whether or not those offices are there.”

Lokash said the Grenfell Campus office of public engagement will continue to provide support, and that the elimination of the St. John’s office follows the auditor general’s recommendation against duplication of offices.

When asked about future cuts, Lokash says she wishes she could say there would not be further job losses, but that there “may well be others in the future.”

Labour and student unions respond

“It’s shameful. It’s not really supporting the ongoing mission of the university. It’s creating a lot of uncertainty for students as well,” says Erika Merschrod, MUN Faculty Association’s incoming VP of External Affairs.

In an interview, Merschrod said it is demoralizing to see colleagues lose their jobs, and that these cuts are threatening the quality of programs at Memorial.



Nathan Gillingham, MUN Student Union’s Executive Director of External Affairs says its “really disheartening” to see these cuts, especially the end of the Harris Centre.

“Not only did it provide students experience with jobs as well as networking capacities it also provided the community itself with essential research,” said Gillingham.

CUPE 1615, the union “representing approximately 700 Administrative, Instructional, Technical, and Technical Support Staff” at Memorial says they have also been impacted by the cuts.

In a statement from President Bill Kavanagh, he says that losses of positions will have “measurable impacts that undoubtedly will impact Memorial and the student experience.”

