Circus Comedy at Arts and Culture Centre: Review

Advertisement

Off Balance: A Contemporary Circus Comedy premiered at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on June 23rd, 2023. Directed by Anahareo Doelle and Krin Haglund, the show promises to dish out “Circus Therapy” to “leave you feeling a little better.” Celebrating Canadian circus acts and Newfoundland and Labrador’s Year of the Arts, the show plants itself strongly in a gathering of offerings throughout this province.

“Hold your breath”

What should one expect when going to see a circus comedy show? Circus shows will set the stage to surprise the audience and keep them on their toes, whether through impressive athletic feats or swift arrangements. Most importantly, they seek to bring life to the stage and the audience. Audience interaction is not a given; however, the minds behind Off Balance made sure to start their show by including the audience in their act. Be a part of the community, pick a club to join, and follow along.

Advertisement

“I’m just here for the lost and found”

One of the most satisfying moments for an audience member is feeling the payoff of foreshadowing. One of the best tools to use in entertainment, arts, and literature, foreshadowing can make a show or play feel complete. Despite the show emphasizing the comedy aspects of circus and life, there are emotional character arcs followed throughout. Comedy proves to be a good medium for exploring complex emotions, as long as you don’t mind reading between the lines.

“We could be friends” & “The Meaning of Life”

Leave it to a comedy circus show to bring people together at the theatre while also exploring how to bring people closer as a theme through the show. I would be lying if I said the show doesn’t hint at the meaning of life along the way. It’s up to the audience whether this “Circus Therapy” show “leaves you feeling a little better,” but it had something for everyone. Come for the juggling, aerial acrobatics, dancing, music, production, audience engagement, or just to see a circus show!

Photography provided by Wonderbolt Productions.