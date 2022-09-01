NRC Invests $200,000 in Environmental Sustainability Initiatives at Memorial University

Image credits: NOAA (via Unsplash)

On Wednesday, August 24, the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) announced the investment of more than $19 million— under its Ideation Fun initiatives, Challenge programs and the Global Innovation Clusters support program— for collaborative research projects between academic, industrial and non-profit institutions and NRC researchers. The Memorial University of Newfoundland received $217,690 from this investment towards environmental sustainability initiatives.

The Government of Canada’s Budget 2022 includes $750 million over six years for Science and Innovation to support Global Innovation Clusters. The NRC receives $36 million annually for research teams working on various projects. The government’s investment this month aims at studies related to environmental sustainability, health innovation, and cybersecurity.

According to the announcement, the funding received by Memorial University will get utilized for a better training simulator for the traineeship operators learning to navigate waters with unstable ice levels—a consequence of climate change. Ship operation training based on simulators is offered at the Marine Institute.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François Philippe Champagne, commented, “Supporting researchers and businesses across Canada working to innovate and build new knowledge is so important to the future of our country and society. Together, we will achieve more and create real changes in critical areas such as health care, sustainability, and technology. Through important investments like this, we are putting in place the best conditions to generate discoveries that will benefit all Canadians.”

Other academic institutions that received significant investments from the NRC include the University of New Brunswick for cybersecurity in the fast decision-making technology needed for safe autonomous transport in the future and The University of British Columbia (UBC). UBC’s funding is to develop algorithms to improve forest management practices and develop bio-based alternatives to agrochemicals to protect crops from diseases. Additionally, McGill University received funds to study possible improvements in the accessibility of transit systems for senior citizens.

According to NRC President Iain Stewart, “The National Research Council’s programs bring together NRC researchers with academic and industry partners to tackle challenges and opportunities, like climate change, health care and digitalization. The NRC Programs allow us to provide funding to our partners to enable their participation in the research activity. Today’s funding announcement provides a snapshot of examples of the exciting work underway,” said Stewart.







