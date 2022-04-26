Now Open: Canada’s Summer Job Bank

Canada’s Summer Job Bank is now open on the government website.

The winter 2022 semester concluded on April 23rd, which means many students will be in search of summer employment.

As of April 22nd, 2022, Canada’s Summer Job Bank has been opened and is targeted at youth aged 15-30.

There are thousands of jobs available across Canada and over 2,000 jobs available in Newfoundland and Labrador that will last a minimum duration of 6-weeks with varying wages.

There are opportunities for youth of all skill levels, interests, and levels of education, whether one is in high school, post-secondary, or not.

Full-time and part-time positions are available, and new jobs will be added regularly.

Note: You must have a valid SIN (Social Insurance Number) to be legally entitled to work in Canada.

Find the Job Bank with the link below:

https://www.jobbank.gc.ca/youth