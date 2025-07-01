NL’s top attraction: the Newfoundland Insectarium

Tucked away in Reidville, just outside of Deer Lake, the Newfoundland Insectarium is one of those hidden gems that takes you by surprise. More than just a museum, it’s a buzzing, beautiful space where bugs, butterflies, and beetles from all over the world come to life.

Housed in a restored 1940s dairy barn, the Insectarium has been welcoming curious visitors since 1998, thanks to founders Lloyd Hollett and Gary Holloway. Since then, it’s become one of Newfoundland’s top tourist attractions.

Inside, it is crawling with cool stuff (in the best way). Giant beetles, colourful butterflies, tarantulas, walking sticks, and a colony of leafcutter ants that actually farm their own food.

The butterfly house is one of the biggest highlights, open from June to September. It’s a warm, greenhouse-like space filled with plants while butterflies fly freely around you.The environment is calm and quiet, letting you walk slowly and take it all in.

Butterflies feeding on fruit (Rebecca Jennings/The Muse)

If you wear bright or floral clothing, there’s a good chance a butterfly will land on you. It’s a peaceful experience, like stepping into a different climate for a few minutes, and a great spot for photography or just taking a break from the usual pace of things.

Inside the butterfly room, there is a handy ID chart showing dozens of butterfly species from around the world, including the Philippines, Costa Rica, and parts of South America. With 48 species listed, it’s a great way to figure out which butterflies are fluttering around you.

Honeybee display at the Insectarium (Rebecca Jennings/The Muse)

There is also a glass honeybee hive where you can watch the bees doing their thing. Whether you’re into photography, science, or just want to do something a little different, the Newfoundland Insectarium is totally worth a visit.

It’s one of those places that sticks with you, not just because it’s fun and fascinating, but because it opens your eyes to a whole world you might usually overlook.

Insectariums like this one are more important than they might seem. Insects are behind so much of what makes the planet work, from pollinating the food we eat, cleaning up waste, and keeping ecosystems healthy.

Places like the Newfoundland Insectarium help us understand and appreciate just how vital these creatures really are.