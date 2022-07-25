NL’s Oldest Professional Dance Company: Kittiwake Dance Theatre

Photo Credit: Kittiwake Dance Theatre (via kittiwakedancetheatre.ca)

Kittiwake Dance Theatre is a Newfoundland-based dance company founded over 36 years ago by Linda Rimsay. As a non-profit dance company, Kittiwake is managed by a board of directors as well as artistic director Martin Vallee.

This company has been a staple in the Newfoundland dance scene for years. Thanks to its yearly performance of The Nutcracker and its original works titled Mermaids of Avalon and Fairy Fae, which both incorporated NL folklore and legends, it has effectively marked its territory as the Professional dance company of Newfoundland.

They have since transitioned into incorporating more contemporary works alongside their traditional and widely loved full-length story ballets and are now collaborating with RBC through the Kittiwake-RBC Emerging Choreographer-in-Residence program to give opportunities to young choreographers in need of funding to create and set their work on company dancers.

While their main priority is creating dance opportunities for aspiring and current professional dancers within our province, they are also constantly doing whatever they can to support the NL arts community as a whole and love collaborating with other artistic entities. This includes anyone looking to help out on the sidelines and wanting to get involved in the arts community but unsure of how.

Supporting the NL Arts community

There are so many ways that students and other members of our community can support local artists. The support of others is what keeps the arts community alive in our province. Artistic expression is meant to be shared.

When speaking with Martin Vallee, I asked him his thoughts on how people in our community, specifically how students, can support Kittiwake Dance Theatre and other local artists. He suggested,

Make an effort to look out for upcoming events.

Lots of artistic events are now being advertised online and on social media. So, make sure to stay active online and follow the local artists that pique your interest and see if they have any upcoming events.

Check the Arts and Culture Centre website for details on upcoming events/performances.

The Arts and Culture Centre is just a step away from MUN’s St. John’s Campus and is constantly updating its website with new performances to see. Stay in the loop and check out their website to see what’s on the go.

Take your family and friends with you to performances.

Make it a night out. Going to performances yourself is a great way to show your support. But there is nothing more fun than exposing those around you to the art that NL has to offer.

Participate in creative events as a volunteer

Kittiwake, for example, is always looking for new volunteers to join their volunteer committee. You can get a close behind-the-scenes look at how a dance company is run and take part in all the nitty gritty behind-the-scenes fun that goes into putting on a dance performance.

Upcoming events to look out for

According to artistic director Martin Vallée, Kittiwake Dance Theatre has quite an exciting year ahead.

This 2022 summer season, they will be putting on outdoor performances open to the public both in St. John’s and across the island.

They will start the summer with their production entitled “Come Home” at Bowring Park from July 7th-11th, followed by a provincial tour of the show at parks in Stephenville, Cornerbrook, Gros Morne and Terra-Nova from July 15th-21st.

Photo Credit: Kittiwake Dance Theatre (via Facebook)

So make sure to stop by if you’re looking for a spectacular outdoor art event for your whole family to enjoy!

Then, later on in the year, they will once again be putting on their annual Nutcracker.

This year they are celebrating their 36th anniversary, so make sure to get your tickets this fall!

Once their St. John’s shows are over, they will once again be taking the Nutcracker on tour to Grand Falls, Corner Brook, Stephenville and Gander. (Dates to be determined)

How to get involved as a dancer, student or volunteer

Dancers

Audition for upcoming performances!

Kittiwake Dance Theatre is holding auditions for The Nutcracker on the weekend of August 28th for their St. John’s shows, and they will also be travelling to their touring destinations to hold auditions seeking local participants for their performances across the island.

MUN music students

Photo Credit: Kittiwake Dance Theatre (via Facebook)

Kittiwake Dance Theatre has collaborated with MUN Music numerous times and in several capacities.

They have collaborated with MUN Music to create an accompaniment program enabling pianists from the music program to have hands-on experience playing for ballet classes. Craig Wingrove, a well-known accompanist, was brought in from the National Ballet of Canada to teach the young pianists.

Professor Vernon Regehr from the music department has also collaborated with Kittiwake Dance Theatre as a conductor, bringing together MUN Music musicians to play live music for performances.

It is very common for the company to incorporate live music into their performances. Even their summer performance in the park will combine live musicians to a few of their works, as it brings a magical atmosphere that is simply impossible to replicate with a recording.

So, if you’re a MUN Music student looking to collaborate with dancers or want to create something new, reach out to Kittiwake Dance Theatre. They are always looking for new projects and new creatives to work with.

Volunteering

Keep in mind that you don’t have to be a dancer to get involved in productions like these!

If you aren’t a dancer but are still interested and believe you have skills that can be beneficial behind the scenes for Kittiwake Dance Theatre, then don’t hesitate to reach out. They are always looking for eager volunteers!

**If this sounds like something you would want to participate in, then please contact info@kittiwakedancetheatre.ca for more information**

Resources:

https://kittiwakedancetheatre.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/KittiwakeDanceTheatre/