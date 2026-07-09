NL government supports Folk Festival with $45,000 donation

Fans of the Folk Festival can breathe a sigh of relief, as the provincial government just announced they will be donating $45,000 to match the funds raised by Friends of the Festival.

On July 3, the Provincial Government released a statement announcing they will invest $45,000 into the 50th NL Folk Festival “to ensure the ongoing success of one of the province’s premier cultural events”.

During Friends of the Festival, VOCM personality Greg Smith announced to the audience that the NL Folk Arts Society had accumulated $50,000 worth of debt.

After that night, the organization happily announced that $45,000 was raised in donations, putting the 50th Folk Festival back on the table; now with the government’s backing, the 50th Folk Festival can begin to take shape.

While a 50th anniversary may imply going big, NL Folk Arts Society is planning a small festival in 2026. The nicknamed ‘49th & 1/2 Folk Festival’ will only take place for one day, August 8th, in Bannerman Park.

In addition, there will be no concessions at this year’s festival, but admission will be free.

As of right now, NL Folk Society plans to host a bigger celebration in 2027, but how that event will look is yet to be determined.

While this year’s folk festival may look small, the event will nonetheless be a testament to how much effort and support both the organization and community have put into keeping this homegrown tradition alive.

Author Drake Rose Drake Rose is a fourth-year Communication & Media Studies student at Memorial University. In addition to CMST, Drake is also minoring in Anthropology and hosts his own show - Carsick - with CHMR FM during the Fall and Winter semesters. His interests include motorsports, film, music, and side quests.