Newfoundlanders making waves in the NHL and PWHL: Season Recap

Over the last year we have seen a few Newfoundlanders and Labradorians suit up for professional hockey teams in both the National Hockey League and Professional Women’s Hockey League, here’s a look at how they did.

Alex Newhook

Newhook scored the series winning goal in both the Canadiens round one and round two series victories (Stan Szeto).

It is impossible to talk about the Montreal Canadiens run to the Eastern Conference Finals without mentioning St. John’s native Alex Newhook, who scored the series winning goal in both their first and second round victories.

After posting career lows in the 2024-25 season, Newhook entered this campaign looking to bounce back. Despite missing 40 games due to injury, Newhook posted 13 goals and 25 points in 42 games played, which was only one off his point total from the season prior.

However, it wasn’t his regular season performance that made headlines, but rather his playoff performance.

After starting the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with only a single point in six games, Newhook scored the game winning goal for the Montreal Canadiens in their winner-take-all game seven against the Tampa Bay Lightning, clinching his teams spot in the second round.

He continued to shine in the second round against the Buffalo Sabres, scoring a whopping six goals in seven games, including the series winning overtime goal in another winner-take-all game seven.

Unfortunately for Newhook, the Canadiens run ended in the Eastern Conference Finals, losing to Carolina Hurricanes in five games.

Nonetheless, it was a very good season for Newhook, who proved he can perform when the lights shine brightest.

Abby Newhook

Newhook had an impressive rookie season in the PWHL (PWHL).

Abby Newhook just wrapped up her rookie season in the PWHL.

After a successful college hockey career in the NCAA with Boston College and as captain in her final year, she moved on to the pro level, remaining in the city of Boston after being selected in the fifth round by the Fleet.

Newhook was on fire to start her pro hockey career, scoring three goals in her first four PWHL games.

In 29 games played, Newhook finished with seven goals, tying her for third on the team, while her 14 points ranked her sixth.

Newhook’s Fleet participated in the Walter Cup Playoffs, bowing out 3-1 to the Ottawa Charge in the semi-finals. Newhook posted an assist in four playoff games.

Dawson Mercer

Mercer set the New Jersey Devils Iron Man record this season after playing in 402 straight games (NJDevils).

The Bay Roberts native has made a name for himself as one of the leagues most reliable players.

Since making his NHL debut in October of 2021, Dawson Mercer has yet to miss a single game. That’s 410 straight regular season games.

He actually made New Jersey Devils history this season, passing Travis Zajac for most consecutive games played in franchise history.

Among current iron man streaks in the NHL, Mercer ranks fifth.

In terms of his play this season, Mercer posted 20 goals and 42 points, which was statistically tied for his second most productive season in his pro career so far.

Unfortunately, his Devils had a tough season, missing the playoffs despite having high expectations.

Mercer earned an opportunity to represent his country at the 2026 IIHF World Championships, where he was in and out of the lineup playing in four games, as Canada ultimately finished fourth in an upset loss to Norway in the bronze medal game.

Ryan Greene

Greene proved to be a valuable piece to the Blackhawks young core (Dan Hickling).

Coming off a successful senior year in the NCAA with Boston University which saw him captain the team and finish nearly a point-per-game, Ryan Greene was expected to enter this season as a solid contributor for the Chicago Blackhawks.

He played in 81 games for Chicago this season, scoring 12 goals and totalling 29 points, which are very solid numbers considering the role he was expected to have.

Throughout the season we saw Greene develop some chemistry with Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard, playing first line minutes as Bedard’s left winger.

Greene proved to be a valuable piece to the Blackhawks young core and he will look to continue his development into next season.

Maggie Connors

Connors has yet to miss a game in Sceptres franchise history (PWHL).

Since the inception of the PWHL, Maggie Connors has been a steady presence with the Toronto Sceptres, completing her third season with the team.

Playing in all 30 Toronto games this season, Connors posted three goals and two assists for five points. Since joining the PWHL, Connors has yet to miss a game.

After making the playoffs in their first two seasons, the Sceptres unfortunately missed the playoffs this time around, finishing six points behind the Ottawa Charge.

Still only 25-years-old, Connors remains an exciting you talent in a league that continues to grow tremendously.