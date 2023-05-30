Newfoundland and Labrador Youth Parliament: Empowering Youth Voices and Fostering Democratic Leadership

Youth & Politics

About a month ago, I had seen online the prospects of attending something called ‘Youth Parliament’. As someone who is interested in politics and enjoys being involved with as many facets of it as possible of it, I thought, hey, this looks like something for me. So, I applied and in a short time, to my delight, I was accepted. Up to this point, I had only a brief idea of what Youth Parliament was. It’s that organization that emulates provincial politics and allows youth to discuss issues I thought to myself. However, after the week-long experience, I can surely say that it is so much more.

According to the NLYP, “The Newfoundland and Labrador Youth Parliament (NLYP) is a multi-partisan, non-profit organization, run entirely by youth, which is dedicated to bringing the experience of parliamentary democracy to the youth of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The aims of the NLYP are to educate youth about the institutions of Parliament, the rights and responsibilities of citizenship in a democracy, to provide a forum for youth on issues concerning society, and to help youth develop their skills in public speaking and debate.”

Honestly, I can say this description is certainly accurate but doesn’t do justice compared to actually attending and showing the value in an organization like this. Often, young people feel a barrier between themselves and involvement in politics and find it hard to see themselves actually participating in it. A lot of the time, I’ve heard the disillusioned sentiment of not feeling effectively represented or just having your concerns dismissed. In that respect, the NLYP empowers and provides a platform to get involved and voice your concerns on a range of issues.

Promoting Active Citizenship in Future Leaders

The structure of how NLYP operates is very similar to that of which it tries to emulate, the House of Assembly. There is a government bench with the Premier and their Ministers and an opposition bench with the leader of the opposition and their critics. The government proposes resolutions, and the opposition critiques them. However, every member/delegate in attendance is not bound to partisan affiliation to either bench and is free to voice their opinion and vote accordingly on all matters.

It is with this that Youth Parliament shows its inherent value. With an age group of 15 – 24 participating in debates, discussions, and decision-making; Youth Parliament nurtures crucial abilities like critical thinking, public speaking, and teamwork among parliamentarians. These skills are indispensable for their personal development and prepare them for future leadership positions. Quite simply, by involving young citizens in policy formulation and governance, Youth Parliaments foster a sense of ownership, civic responsibility, and active citizenship, ultimately cultivating a more democratic society that values and respects the contributions of its youth.

As well in addition to participating in the House, Youth Parliament also offered various events and panels from politicians working in public service who were able to share their experiences of their time in politics. A panel at confederation building on provincial politics featured Sarah Stoodley, Liberal MHA for Mount Scio and Minister of Digital Government and Service NL, David Brazil, PC MHA and Interim Leader of the Opposition, Paul Lane, Independent MHA for Mount Pearl-Southlands and Jim Dinn, MHA for St. John’s Centre and Leader of the NDP. Topics ranged from constituency work, healthcare, jobs, and education.

From left to right: Sarah Stoodley, Paul Lane, David Brazil, Jim Dinn

In addition to this, Youth Parliament also offered us experiences and events outside of the Confederation Building. During our time, we were given the opportunity to tour the Colonial Building, the old legislature of Newfoundland and Labrador, learning about its history and how our province used to be governed. Constructed in the mid-19th century, it served as the seat of government for the former colony of Newfoundland, up until being replaced by Confederation Building in 1959.

We were also greeted by Lieutenant-Governor Judy Foote at Government House, the representative of the Monarchy in the province. It is the site of various significant events, including the swearing-in of provincial cabinets, the granting of royal assent to legislation, and the reception of notable individuals and delegations.

Lieutenant Governor Judy Foote with Youth Parliament Delegates

Finally, we were given the opportunity to tour the country’s public broadcaster, the CBC. It is there where Peter Cowan explained the process of reporting on various events in the province, and the “behind the scenes” work that goes into producing programming such as Here and Now.

Peter Cowan speaking to delegates inside CBC

Delegate Experience & Thoughts

Overall, the experience of Youth Parliament is one that leaves a lasting impression on its participants, offering not only a memorable journey but also equipping them with invaluable skills. The delegates who attended Youth Parliament shared their feedback, reflecting on the profound impact it had on their personal growth and development. Many expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage in lively debates, participate in decision-making processes, and collaborate with like-minded peers who share their passion for politics.

The NLYP was an eye-opening experience. It really opened my eyes and ears to all the outputs people have on life, all the ways they’ve lived that impact their opinions and thoughts on different matters. Overall, I think this is an opportunity suited for everyone. It’s easy to make friends because, on some level, everyone has similar interests or mindsets. It’s also a great experience to get your voice heard and hear others. Everyone is an equal, which I think is really important. There’s no one better than another. I would recommend the NLYP for anyone and everyone, regardless of their involvement level in politics. -Makenna Jackson Representing Carbonear-Trinity-Bay De Verde