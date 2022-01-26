New CCPA report finds that Memorial’s undergraduate students will be shouldering the province’s debt crises

Photo Credit: Dylan Gillis (via Unsplash)

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives has released a report on January 18th, “Passing the Buck”, that emphasizes how MUN students will now have to take on the burden of the province’s financial deficit through the tuition increase.

This report raises concerns about the recent tuition increase and government cuts to the university. MUN announced last June that they would be ending the long-standing tuition freeze and that beginning in Fall 2022, tuition will cost $600 per course. For international students, the cost per course will rise to $2000.

The report highlights four major problems with the tuition increase at Memorial:

1. Tuition will be doubled or more for students enrolling in Fall 2022.

In-province students will see a tuition increase of 150% this fall, meaning that a degree will now cost $25,480 rather than the previous $10,200. International students will also experience a significant increase of 97%, with a degree costing $84,930 this fall as opposed to the previous $43,120 for international students.

This has raised many concerns considering the low tuition costs of Memorial University have been a major factor contributing factor for international students’ decision to enrol at MUN rather than other universities in the country. The report highlights that for international students, the tuition increase will now make Memorial the most expensive university in the Atlantic region.

2. There will be a decline in enrollment due to increased tuition fees.

The report also raises concerns that Memorial will become less competitive when it comes to attracting out-of-province student enrollments. Therefore, the report projects a 20% decline in enrolment due to the tuition increase.

3. Higher fees and operational cutbacks mean no benefits for students.

The government’s operational grant to Memorial will be cut back the same amount as tuition fee increase, meaning that Memorial Students will not benefit from the tuition increase. This means students paying more this fall will not experience an increase in the quality of education. This will also make the university less competitive for future students.

4. “Passing the Buck,” students will likely end up paying a third (29%) of the province’s financial deficit by 2025-2026.

The report emphasizes how instead of looking towards students as the future of the province, it is transferring their debt onto students. The report projects that student tuition increase will cause the province’s deficit will be turned into a surplus by 2025. Undergraduate students at Memorial will pay a third (29%) of the province’s deficit by 2025, transferring the burden of the province’s financial debt to students.

MUNFA, in a media release this Wednesday, emphasized how burnout among students, faculty, and staff is at an all-time high. MUNFA President Josh Lepawsky emphasizes how “faculty know first-hand from our students that many already struggle financially, experience food insecurity, and struggle to maintain stable housing. These fee increases only serve to further burden our students and severely detract from the university’s ability to attract and retain the students we so desperately need as a province.”

MUNFA believes that the tuition increase is unsustainable, as faculty are being asked to double the number of students in class, contributing to faculty and student burnout.

This report raises many concerns for the future of memorial students. When tuition increases come into full effect, the province’s debt could be paid off. Therefore, there will be no need for students to be paying more by the time tuition increases are in full effect.