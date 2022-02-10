Nature Canada Offers Youth Grant!

Heading Photo by Neil Cooper on Unsplash

Are you excited for a new opportunity that will assist the environment and youth, while providing a wonderful addition in the volunteering area of your resume? The Nature Canada Grant provides this opportunity for interested students in any area!

“Nature Canada is promoting our Young Nature Leaders Grant. Our aim is to help empower the next generation of youth leaders to become dedicated stewards of the environment!” Nature Canada on the Young Nature Leaders Grant

As University students here in Newfoundland where nature is so much a part of the province’s identity, surely nature, the resulting weather, and/or the fisheries play an important role in our lives. We also know at this point that we need the trees to produce oxygen for us as well as food for wildlife. The trees and plant life are essential for all of us to breathe clean, fresh air, something our province is very proud of. In this program, a chance to make a real difference is all yours!

An opportunity to get real experience working with youth and inspiring them to not only learn interesting things about the environment but to act on what they have learned. Perhaps they can take some of what they have learned forward to impart the knowledge to others or use it directly themselves on a camping or hiking trip. Having more usable knowledge about our surroundings cannot hurt!

“Women for Nature are leaders who care deeply about nature and want to inspire others to make a difference. In particular, they want to encourage, foster and nurture youth (under 30) to demonstrate their leadership for nature.” Women for Nature on Young Leaders Grant

There are many ways to learn but not as many ways to impart knowledge to our future generations who could really make a difference to the future of everyone’s existence! Our children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren…. very much need us all to put a bigger focus on conservation, less of a focus on commercial development.

Not all things of value are learned in a classroom. When a future job interview comes up, participants of this program will be able to talk in detail about their amazing experiential learning opportunity with Nature Canada. Plus trees are the reason why we can all breathe ok, so teaching future generations about this so they don’t pour over it all with concrete can only be a good thing!

The successful applicant will be matched with Women for Nature mentors and in the end, they will be asked to share their results from an environmental study which could also highlight the interpersonal communication skills of this applicant. Which of course, can only look great on you!

To apply you must be under 30 years of age and submit a two-page essay or short video. The deadline for applications is on February 14th before 5 pm. So, this Valentine’s Day, make sure to sign up for this awesome-the environment will thank you later!

For more information and to apply visit