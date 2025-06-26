National Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration held in Bannerman Park

This Saturday, June 21st, First Light hosted its annual celebration of National Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The festivities started in the morning, welcoming the first sunrise of summer, and continued into the evening as dancing, games, and music filled Bannerman Park. Vendors lined the perimeter as the crowds gathered around an echoing drum circle and dazzling performers.



Unlike other First Light’s events, this was not a somber day. According to organizer Marc Humber “unlike Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Day, or Truth and Reconciliation Day, today is a celebration. It’s about showcasing and celebrating Indigenous culture and resilience.”



Kayla Stride, emcee of the event, continued this sentiment and said “today was about celebrating and highlighting my culture. It’s been great, look around, there’s music, dancing, games, and lots of smiles.”

The event was open to everyone and had something for everyone—Indigenous, non-Indigenous, young, old, it didn’t matter. According to organizing chair Elizabeth Anderson, they really leaned into the family side this year, with activities like face painting, hair braiding, and games. As Humber said, “There’s every age from one to one hundred here.”

Although the event was lighthearted, its message is significant. According to Anderson, “part of today was about reclaiming public spaces.” For a time, powwows were illegal in Canada. Hosting the event in Bannerman Park—one of St. John’s most popular locations—with large crowds and booming music paid respect to Indigenous traditions.

“Today was about education,” said Anderson. It is about highlighting traditional games, stories, dances, music, and much more.

If you missed this year’s celebration, don’t worry, it will continue annually.

Anderson says that if you decide to come out next year, make sure you bring “Water, sun protection, and something to sit on.”