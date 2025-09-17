Muse Reviews: The Grounds Cafe

The Grounds Café at Murray’s Garden Centre (1525 Portugal Cove Road) has a cozy, inviting atmosphere that makes it easy to linger. The menu is filled with fresh, carefully prepared options, including vegan and vegetarian dishes and gluten-free baked goods, all made with attention to detail.

During my visit, I decided on the chicken pesto sandwich, a side of tomato soup, and a freshly brewed cup of coffee. Before I made my way to a seat, I was given a coaster with a duck on it – a very cute indicator of where you’re sitting, so the staff knows where to bring you your food!

Every little attention to detail was sweet. The sandwich itself stood out immediately; the bread was toasted to achieve just the right crunch, providing a satisfying bite without overpowering the fillings. Each ingredient tasted fresh, creating a balanced mix of flavors.

The only element that felt slightly unusual was the combination of pesto and BBQ sauce, which didn’t quite blend as seamlessly as the rest of the sandwich. Still, the overall quality and taste were excellent, and I would happily order it again.

The Grounds Cafe strawberry cheesecake / Rebecca Jennings

To finish off the meal, I treated myself to a slice of strawberry cheesecake. It was beautifully presented, every bite was smooth, delicate, and perfectly sweet without being overwhelming. The light strawberry flavor paired wonderfully with the creamy filling and crust.

The seating, the open space, and the food contributed to the atmosphere in the cafe, blossoming with comfort.

After eating, exploring the greenhouse outside was a must. Rows of flowers and plants lined either side, creating a calm and almost magical atmosphere.

Beyond the current exhibition of blooms, Murray’s Garden Centre offers seasonal flowers, fresh vegetables like tomatoes and shallots, unique décor, and gardening essentials like seeds and tools for purchase.

The combination of the café and the garden centre makes for a refreshing change of pace, where you can enjoy a great meal and then wander the nature-filled grounds. It makes for a peaceful study spot as well!

Author Rebecca Jennings Rebecca Jennings is a student writer studying Communication and Media Studies and French. Her work flutters between the nostalgic and the natural, drawing inspiration from pixelated worlds like Kirby, the quiet symbolism of butterflies, and the tactile joy of both traditional and digital scrapbooking. Through poetry, essays, and visual storytelling, she explore softness, transformation, and the small details that speak the loudest.