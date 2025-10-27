Muse Reviews: The Battery Cafe

Looking for a place to recharge in St. John’s? The Battery Cafe has you covered.

If you are anything like me, finding cozy cafes to study and hangout in, is a vital part of the student experience. Situated at the foot of historic Signal Hill in the scenic Battery neighborhood, this one meets all the criteria.

During my visit, I was in the mood for a caffeinated beverage, paired with a light lunch. So, I ordered their Chimi Chicken sandwich, which contained a pleasant mix of spinach, tomato, pickled onions and cheese. The chicken was roasted with red chimichurri sauce and mayo, making for a delicate blend of exquisite flavours.

They also offer vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options available for those with certain dietary restrictions. A delicious of array of baked goods were also available if you have a sweet tooth!

I paired this sandwich with an iced vanilla latte – a personal favourite. The latte wasn’t made too sweet, making it the perfect pick-me-up for my day.

The Battery Cafe (Rebecca Jennings/The Muse)

If the lunch and caffeine weren’t enticing enough, The Battery Cafe also hosts weekly events.

These include jazz nights, local art showcases, and open mic performances, which typically run between 7 and 9 p.m so you can make it home at a reasonable hour.

The jazz nights take place every Friday at 7 p.m., with tickets starting at $12. For those interested in catching other performances, The Battery Cafe’s website features an updated schedule of local artists and acts.

Another unique touch is the cafe’s curated Spotify playlist, featuring songs by musicians who have performed there, bringing the spirit of the venue to life even outside its walls.

Inside of Battery Cafe, where many events take place weekly (Rebecca Jennings / The Muse)

They also offer “Behind the Bar” Barista training for those interested in developing their own coffee-making skills.

Courses are offered in person at the cafe from October through May, educating coffee lovers on how to perfect their cup for on-the-go or at-home enjoyment.

The cafe also features a dog-friendly patio, complete with a walk-up window, allowing runners and hikers trekking up Signal Hill to refuel without disrupting their route.

Overall, the Battery Cafe offers more than just great coffee and lunch. The friendly staff, nice location, and focus on supporting local artists make it a standout spot in the city. Whether you’re stopping in for a quick coffee or staying a while to study or take in the atmosphere, it is clear that the cafe values community as much as quality food and drink.

Author Rebecca Jennings Rebecca Jennings is a student writer studying Communication and Media Studies and French. Her work flutters between the nostalgic and the natural, drawing inspiration from pixelated worlds like Kirby, the quiet symbolism of butterflies, and the tactile joy of both traditional and digital scrapbooking. Through poetry, essays, and visual storytelling, she explore softness, transformation, and the small details that speak the loudest.