Muse Reviews: Red Oak restaurant at The Rooms

Newfoundland’s biggest history hub, The Rooms, is home to one of the most breathtaking restaurants in St. John’s. Perched on the top floor, Red Oak restaurant has many floor-to-ceiling glass windows, offering a magical, uninterrupted view of the harbour and the rows of colourful houses in our downtown area.

The light streaming in during the day creates a warm, inviting atmosphere, making it the perfect spot to enjoy a leisurely meal or a quiet coffee break. After wandering around the museum, it is a delight to dine in such a visually pleasing setting.

Red Oak / Rebecca Jennings

Red Oak features an exquisite selection of meals and beverages, and the veggie burger caught my eye. The burger was accompanied by a garlic-toasted bun, mozzarella, aioli, and miso-glazed mushrooms and onions made for a beautiful combination. While the patty itself was a little on the dry side, it was beautifully presented, and came with a side of delicious roasted potatoes – crispy on the outside and perfectly tender on the inside. The service was friendly and professional, ensuring that the dining experience felt welcoming and thoughtful.

For those seeking vegetarian options, Red Oak offers a variety of choices, which is always appreciated to accomodate dietary preferences or restrictions. Hummus, falafel wraps, and wild mushroom stir fry are just some of the options for vegetarian folk, the latter being fully vegan.

For anyone who is gluten sensitive, sandwiches can be made with gluten-free bread, though I always recommend double-checking with your server just to be safe.

Another positive is that Red Oak displays the menu on The Rooms’ official website, offering hungry museum-goers a glance beforehand so you can feel confident that you’ll find something you will enjoy. Prices are a bit higher, but they felt fair given the generous portions and the quality of ingredients.

The restaurant view / Rebecca Jennings

Overall, Red Oak at The Rooms is a delightful place to visit, whether you’re drawn in by the food, the current museum exhibitons, stunning views, or overall atmosphere. It’s the kind of restaurant where you can take your time with a meal, look at the scenery, and enjoy a moment of calm in the heart of St. John’s.

I recommend that anyone give Red Oak a try, plus MUN students have free access to The Rooms with their MUN student IDs on Fridays, which is certainly a bonus.

Author Rebecca Jennings Rebecca Jennings is a student writer studying Communication and Media Studies and French. Her work flutters between the nostalgic and the natural, drawing inspiration from pixelated worlds like Kirby, the quiet symbolism of butterflies, and the tactile joy of both traditional and digital scrapbooking. Through poetry, essays, and visual storytelling, she explore softness, transformation, and the small details that speak the loudest.