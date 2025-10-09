Muse Reviews: One Battle After Another

The revolution will not be televised - because it's on the big screen instead.

Highly anticipated film from acclaimed Punch Drunk Love and Magnolia director Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another is not only a phenomenal filmmaking feat but also incredibly relevant to the world today.

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, Anderson’s latest film follows Bob Ferguson, a.k.a. ‘Rocketman,’ or ”Ghetto’ Pat Calhoun’, a former revolutionary who has since moved on from his previously tumultuous and dangerous life. 16 years later, his past catches up to him and his daughter.

When an old enemy resurfaces to finish the job, bring an end to the father’s old group, the French 75, and settle a personal score while he’s at it, the father must do whatever is needed to save his daughter and their undisturbed way of life.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob (left) and Benicio del Toro as Sergio St. Carlos (right) (The Hollywood Reporter)

That summary may make the story seem simple, and that’s because it is.

It’s the kind of story many have heard before, but the way it’s presented and how it ties to our current political climate makes it stand out like a wholly original tale, especially when combined with an airtight script that knows how relevant it is, and some surprisingly funny moments that don’t feel out of place.

Anderson’s renowned directorial talents are on full display here, mixing different shots and techniques depending on the focus. You’ll see everything from far-off static camera shots to close-up shaky cam to a plethora of one-take scenes.

When paired with the choice to film on VistaVision film instead of digital cameras, One Battle After Another creates a distinct look and feel that can’t exactly be replicated, all through just the choice of camera and how it was used. The only way it can really be described is that it feels like a movie, like you can almost picture the film rolling from behind you.

Chase Infiniti as Willa (center) and Regina Hall as Deandra (right) (AP News)

The cast members are all bringing their A-game. DiCaprio perfectly portrays Bob, an impulsive, intoxicant-fueled dad who just wants a safe, normal life for his daughter, played by newcomer Chase Infiniti. Impressively, she portrays the rebellious, self-reliant Willa with the expertise of an actress who’s been around ten times longer than she has.

Benicio del Toro plays Sergio St. Carlos, Willa’s karate teacher, who balances portrayals of severity with some genuinely funny, lighthearted moments.

Others, such as Regina Hall and Tony Goldwyn, perform well in supporting roles, rounding out the cast nicely.

The standout of the cast, however, is Sean Penn as Colonel Steven Lockjaw, the movie’s primary antagonist. Both menacing and an absolute creep, he’s the textbook example of a villain you want to see the heroes take down, and Penn holds nothing back in the role.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson (right) and DiCaprio behind the scenes of One Battle After Another (Indiewire)

It all combines into a movie that feels so incredibly relevant to the world right now.

We see firsthand just how much systemic oppression is ingrained into the highest levels of government and military, notably in the United States, and the film does not shy away from relevant topics, such as immigration crackdowns and systemic racism, all while being incredibly pro-revolution.

Overall, One Battle After Another is an absolute triumph for everyone involved. Yet another standout in Anderson’s directorial catalogue, this one is an absolute must-watch while it’s still in theatres.

Rating: 9.5/10

Follow the Muse on Letterboxd!

Author Ian Mills Ian is an undergraduate student currently studying Communications and English, who is passionate about journalism. His interests include football, video games, and history.