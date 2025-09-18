Muse Reviews: No. 4 Bar & Restaurant on Cathedral

Tucked on the corner of Cathedral Street, No. 4 offers some of St. John’s finest cocktails, served with a side of that unique downtown vibe that feels instantly welcoming. For those who prefer, mocktails are also available at a lower price, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a thoughtfully crafted drink in the same inviting setting.

Greeted with smiles, I asked to sit on the deck, which was overflowing with flowers and sweet decorations like silver and gold stars and string lights. It was the kind of spot where time seemed to slow down, making it easy to settle in and enjoy the moment in a comfortable setting.

Inside, it felt like stepping into a gnome’s home or a 70s neon dream – whimsical and full of small details that made the atmosphere unique. I ordered the Pink Skies cocktail, a mix of coconut, lemon, strawberry, and Earl Grey. While the cocktails can be a little pricey, the quality and careful curation behind them make it feel worth the splurge. I left feeling certain I’d return to explore more from their impressive menu.

No. 4’s patio / Rebecca Jennings

For food, I went with a popular menu item, the mac and cheese. A generous layer of breadcrumbs blanketed the creamy, cheesy dish beneath, offering a satisfying contrast in texture with every forkful. The portion was more than fair for the price; it’s a dish that could easily be split or leave enough leftovers for lunch the next day. The flavors were comforting yet rich, and each bite was somehow better than the last, leaving me reluctant to reach the end.

There’s something about No. 4 that stays with you long after you’ve left, a charm that lingers in your mind.

It’s the kind of place you can picture yourself revisiting again and again, whether you’re looking for a fun solo evening or the easy company of a few good friends.

No. 4’s iconic sign / Rebecca Jennings

Author Rebecca Jennings Rebecca Jennings is a student writer studying Communication and Media Studies and French. Her work flutters between the nostalgic and the natural, drawing inspiration from pixelated worlds like Kirby, the quiet symbolism of butterflies, and the tactile joy of both traditional and digital scrapbooking. Through poetry, essays, and visual storytelling, she explore softness, transformation, and the small details that speak the loudest.

