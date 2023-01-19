MUNSU Releases Statement Supporting MUNFA

This Wednesday, January 18th, MUN Undergraduate Students’ Union (MUNSU) released the following statement today in support of MUNFA in their ongoing labour dispute with the administration for a collective bargaining agreement.

The statement reads as follows:

Students and Faculty United

St. John’s – The MUN Undergraduate Students’ Union (MUNSU) stands in solidarity with MUNFA and joins their calls for a fair and equitable deal from Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador.

During the January 11th meeting of the MUNSU Board of Directors, MUN Students’ Union voted to stand in solidarity with MUNFA and support their actions for a fair collective agreement. The motion passed by the Board of Directors reads:

“Be it resolved that MUNSU stand in solidarity with the MUNL Faculty association and support their calls to a fair and equitable collective agreement from Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Be it further resolved that MUNSU support MUNFA in their strike action, should a strike action occur in the 2023 Winter academic term.

Be it further resolved that the MUNSU Board of Directors put forth every effort to coordinate collective action and solidarity among MUNSU members, including the utilization of non-essential MUNSU services in support of the MUNFA strike.”

MUNSU fully stands with the Memorial University Faculty Association. In the event of a strike, MUNSU will make every effort to support, promote and stand with striking members of our community. MUNSU will be redirecting all non-essential services towards supporting the strike and will be fighting alongside MUNFA on the picket line.

Faculty working conditions are student learning conditions. The administration of MUNL has demonstrated that their values put profit over people. The student movement stands united in the fight for fully-funded, accessible education. We are calling on MUNL to prioritize the students and faculty that make up our community and take immediate action to support MUNFA.

MUNSU can be reached for comment via resource@munsu.ca or via (506) 469 4658.