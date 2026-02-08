MUNSU Meeting: Two reps to attend CFS Black Caucus Annual General Meeting

Lots of debate at the student unions' second meeting of the year

The second MUNSU meeting of the semester took place on January 28, 2026.

As mentioned in the round up of the January 14 meeting, notices of reprimands were served to Human Kinetics and Recreation Representative Colby Dalton and Business Representative Tobi Emioladipupo.

Julian Sutton also put forward motions to censure both Dalton and Emioladipupo, citing failure to fulfill their duties as board members.

Both board members saw large support from both the Executive Directors and other board members alike, with their support hinging on the condition that the two board members increase and improve the communication of their activities.

The discourse surrounding the motions was largely positive, with the discussion prompting Sutton to voice that he would be willing to vote against his own motion, in Dalton’s case.

The motion to censure Dalton saw one vote in favour of the motion and seventeen against the motion. The motion regarding Emioladipupo met the same fate, with three votes in favour, one abstention, and sixteen against the censure.

The other major issue at hand centered around whether or not MUNSU should cover the approximately $2,200 in travel, registration, and per diem fees for three students to attend the CFS Black Caucus Annual General Meeting in Toronto in March.

Initially, only two members were attached to the motion—Black Students’ Representative Stephen Ehigie and Students of Colour Representative Kamso Nzwei.

Director of Campaigns, Rana Abuidris, put a motion forward to amend the motion and add herself to the list of students attending the AGM. The motion to amend passed narrowly, with six in favour, five abstentions, and four opposed.

The board quickly divided into two camps—those who viewed the money be better spent at MUN, and those who saw the AGM as a means of representing and advocating for their constituencies.

Nathan Gillingham, Director of External Affairs, argued that the money be spent better at MUN, and that the AGM served largely as a networking event.

“Everything we do should be of the direct interest on the socialized basis, not for professional development,” said Gillingham during the debate.

Abuidris on the other hand, argued that the AGM could serve as a means of advocating for the Sudanese population and that she intended to go to highlight the ongoing genocide in Sudan.

She also argued that the conversations and exchanges held at the AGM would “benefit local members directly.”

The motion to send all three students failed to hit the two-thirds threshold with a result of nine in favour, three abstentions, and five opposed.

However, the issue did not die there as Director of Student Life Blake Colbran successfully passed a motion to amend the motion back to its original form, with just Ehigie and Nzwei tagged to it.

The debate of this motion saw the same arguments made as the previous motion, with the circular nature of the debate being noted by several.

Sutton and Gillingham suggested adding the money that would be better spent, approximately $1700, to MUNSU’s Black History Month budget. This was met with doubt from some board members, including Abuidris.

The motion ultimately passed, with twelve in favour, three abstentions, and two opposed.

