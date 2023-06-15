MUNSU hosts queer roundtable

MUNSU’s Trans Students Representative Randi Whelan hosted a Queer Roundtable last week to discuss rising queerphobia on campus. The event offered students an open venue and discussion surrounding queer Issues and what is needed to combat the increasing anti-queer actions and rhetoric.

Queer Roundtable Poster

The event explored queerphobia on campus, the environment surrounding queerness, and strategies to combat discrimination while centering BIPOC voices and experiences. Participants at the Queer Roundtable reflected on their observations of queer experiences on campus. It became apparent that challenges persist despite progress being made in recent years.

Executive Director of Campaigns Jawad Chowdhury described the environment on campus surrounding queer people as “welcoming, but not inclusive.” The queer community is welcomed but not included in discussions and circles.

Others expressed that it almost seems as if queerness continues to be seen as a taboo and that education and talking about queerness is an essential way to challenge this mindset. Creating campaigns, including using art, was posed as a means to promote this.

An emphasis was placed on establishing a campus environment that fosters inclusivity and provides a sense of belonging. Suggestions included implementing comprehensive training programs for faculty, staff, and students to increase awareness and understanding of queer issues.

Additionally, establishing safe spaces and support groups that allow students to freely express their identities and seek guidance without fear of judgment was deemed essential. Likewise, it was stressed that division harms the queer community on campus, and unity is needed to make any progress on these issues. Randi’s takeaway from the roundtable was that things can always get better.

“We have a lot of hope for a bright future for the queer community on campus, and the passionate voices I heard that day have showed me so. Let’s hope that this roundtable and future endeavours are a step forward for the queer community on campus and beyond and strive to create a space that is not just welcoming, but also inclusive to all.” Randi Whelan, Trans Students Representative

Randi can be reached at transrep@munsu.ca