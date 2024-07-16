MUNSU Hosts Pride On Campus: Queer Trivia, Drag, and More!

Advertisement

MUNSU Pride On Campus Schedule (MUNSU Instagram)

Memorial University of Newfoundland Student’s Union (MUNSU) is currently holding events all across campus to celebrate inclusion and pride in the community. Between July 15th and July 21st, 2024, MUNSU’s Pride on Campus has events for beginners to try drag, students to get gender-affirming haircuts and headshots, and more.

All eight events are free to attend and open to all students. The events range from a casual art day and movie night, to a protest for queer rights. The events look to give a place for everyone, engage a healthy community, and reaffirm the strength and importance of empathy for all individuals regardless of their gender, race, or sexual orientation.

I had the pleasure of sitting down with Alida Zedel, one of the organizers of MUNSU’s Pride on Campus event. Alida is the Executive Director of Campaigns at the student union.

Q: When did being a leader of queer pride and inclusion begin for you?

A: I have activist roots, I came up through Fridays for Future. As a queer person myself, I am non-binary and I also noticed coming up through that I saw the struggle, I feel it, I live it, it is my day-to-day, but I also see that within activists communities, most of the people I am around are queer. It is really wonderful to see but there is a reason for that, and I come back to all liberation is connected. We can’t be free until others are free and I really hope to embody that and bring it in to my work, this role, and my portfolio.

Q: Can you speak on why Pride on Campus and Inclusive events are important not only for the community, but important for an educational institution where people come to seek continued education?

A: Finding a queer community and finding friends within the queer community is wildly important. I know there were times where I didn’t have a really good group of friends and offering supporst and offering opportunities for the community to gather and to hang out and make connections is the most important thing. We want to be able to support the community and give them these opportunities to connect and grow.

Posters of Pride on Campus events in front of the Loft. (Kyle Phillips/The Muse)

Q: For continuing students, are there active clubs, societies, or committees to join to continue celebrating and embracing pride and the queer community?

A: SAGA and Intersections are two; we are working with SAGA on the event Gender Affirming Haircuts and Headshots. They will be there and tabling with Gender gear, and if you want to reach out and get involved they will be there and you can talk to them about how their group operates. Intersection to intersections is mostly a women’s space, but there are lots of queer women and it is a great way to get involved with clubs and societies. You can also join my committee, the Campaigns and Actions Committee. It’s not necessarily as pride-focused, but very intersectional, and lots of interesting things are happening this year so if you want to join, feel free to email campaigns@munsu.ca!