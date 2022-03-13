MUNSU General Election: Town Hall Highlights

The upcoming MUNSU elections will take place on March 14th from 9 am to March 15th at 9 pm. Voting is accessible online through MUN Student Self Service, and polling stations will be open for help at the QEII Library, the science lobby, the University Centre (UC).

Sixteen candidates are running in the 2022 MUNSU General Election.

MUNSU’s Executive comprises five positions. Below are brief descriptions of each role as stated on their website:

Director of External Affairs, Communications, and Research– Union’s spokesperson and connection to the external community.

Director of Advocacy– The Director of Advocacy leads all MUNSU’s advocacy initiatives.

Director of Student Life– The Director of Student Life organizes events to enrich your student experience.

Director of Finance and Services– The Director of Finance and Services is responsible for managing MUNSU’s budget overseeing Union services.

Director of Campaigns– The Director of Campaigns organizes and mobilizes to fight for students’ right to an accessible education.

Each executive position is full-time and will last the duration of Memorial University’s 2022-2023 academic year.

Find full candidate descriptions HERE on MUNSU’s website.

Disclaimer: Candidate descriptions do not depict the views of the respective MUNSU candidates. They do not reflect the views of The Muse or its staff in any way, shape, or form. All images are from the MUNSU Website.

The Muse has recapped each executive candidate’s town hall Q&A and linked the available bios from MUNSU’s website in preparation for voting. Each candidate’s description has a word limit of 300 words and underwent minor grammatical editing and formatting by the staff of The Muse. However, the content of the answers was left entirely unchanged by these adjustments per the candidates’ released information and statements.

Executive Director of Campaigns (Acclaimed)

Isabel Ojeda (She/her)

Isabel Ojeda is a fourth-year Political Science student involved with CFSNL for two years. She is heavily involved in the Education Is A Right Campaign and believes the union needs to have a strong stance regarding Tuition Hikes. Isabel will work to amplify the student movement. She knows the history of MUNL’s tuition freeze. She is looking forward to seeing MUNSU in a less hectic situation as we move forward from hybrid learning. Isabel is also looking forward to meeting students who wouldn’t access social media posts. In her perspective, the most beneficial organizing happens when you can reach people on the ground.

Executive Director of External Affairs, Research, and Communication Candidates

Emily Dyer (She/they)

Emily is the Social Research Assistant for CFS undergoing two main projects, one studying municipal issues and researching housing insecurity for students here in our province. Emily was also a former Communications Outreach coordinator for non-profit violence prevention Avalon east and the Craft Council of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Their dispositions, lived experiences, and professional experience can help her advocate and uplift student voices that need to be heard. Emily believes in the power of unions and notes. We (MUNSU) are critical for students, and previous administrations haven’t hit the mark regarding student needs. Emily emphasized, “a vote for me is a vote for no more complacency regarding MUNSU,” and that she is not here for “a line on my resume.” They also believe they can make MUNSU the best union it can be alongside the rest of the executive directors.

“A vote for me is a vote for experience, knowledge, and real determination to do good.” @emilyforexternalaffairs on Instagram “Vote Emily for External Affairs” on Facebook

Eva Redmond (She/her)

Eva is passionate about communications and has worked as social media coordinator for NLEats and doing volunteer marketing work for SASF, Mosaic Campus Church, and relay for life. Her involvement with the undergraduate community and the Student Union at MUNL began from her first semester, growing her as a person, student, advocate and leader. She emphasizes that having been involved with many different communities at MUNL will help her form a background and understand various perspectives within the undergraduate community. She plans to lead with passion, presence, and purpose. She wants to break the barrier between student and director and create a space where students can come together and work together towards a common goal. Her purpose is to build union to a place where all undergraduate students can feel welcome and excited to be involved while never giving up on the fight for education. @eva4externalaffairs on Instagram

Husam Basemah

No information available on Candidate

Executive Director of Finance and Services

Mashrur Rashid

Mashrur’s goal as he runs for Executive Director of Finance and Services is to tap into the untapped potential of students. He plans to keep what’s working and add what’s missing- while maintaining the present systems and culture, such as the Attic’s diverse workforce. At the same time, he wants to implement valuable resources many students are unaware of, such as Safe Drive. Mashrur plans to tap into student resources. For example, he would like to see Computer Science and Engineering students make apps and websites. In this case, the web developers will benefit financially while the student body will benefit from the services. Mashrur was also previously involved in MUNSU through student residences, but since residences left MUNSU- Student res experience has plummeted. As a result, he will use his knowledge of residences processes to revive the bridge with MUNSU and student residences through financing and connections to recreate the bridge that was there before. Mashrur also wishes to promote more events and cultural events between MUNSU and student life for more engagement and student benefit. His philosophy for this position is: “I ask not what my community can do for me, but I ask what I can do for my community,” Students are the present, and He does not fear responsibility instead welcomes it.

Armin Hossain

Was not present for the Town Hall. The candidacy description is available here on MUNSU’s Website.

Farah Nowreen Oishoiza

Was not present for the Town Hall. The candidacy description is available here on MUNSU’s Website.

Ren Holmberg

No information available on Candidate

Executive Director of Advocacy

Mackenzie Broders (She/her)

Mackenzie is a double major in Musicology and Philosophy from Fogo Island, currently living in St. John’s. She is running for the Executive Director of Advocacy because she is tired of the university administration not listening to students and MUNSU allowing the administration to do so. Mackenzie is the co-president of the Music Society, has organized community events, acquired funding for various initiatives, and helped develop a pre mentorship within The School of Music. She is willing to be vocal in advocating for students groups, individuals, and the entire student body. If elected, Mackenzie plans to review outdated policies and endorse better healthcare for international students and gender-diverse individuals. Mackenzie was also the first to fill the trans student rep position, which she proposed at CFS’s Fall general meeting. Mackenzie believes students in this province deserve an executive that will stand for them and represent what they need and want. Executives need to be in it for the students. @mackenzie4munsuadvocacy on Instagram

Jawad Chowdhury

Jawad is a 3rd year Comp Sci Student and International student. He moved here three years ago, loves St. John’s, and has worked at MUNL since his first day here. Jawad values diversity, inclusion, and opportunities on campus and has served the undergraduate student community through various roles. @_.jawad.____ on Instagram

Faisal Abu Ghazaleh

Faisal is a 2nd-year business and International student from Palestine, currently living in St. John’s. He has worked a MUCEP position with MUNSU for the fall and winter 2021-2022 semester and is a huge advocate for human rights. Faisal states, “Advocating for human rights has been his thing his whole life, so advocating for student life comes very naturally because

I come from an area where you need to advocate for human rights in order to survive”. As a result, Faisal promises to advocate for student rights no matter how small or minor the issue, as that is important to MUNSU. @faisalforadvocacy on Instagram

Bruce March

Bruce March is a 3rd-year political science and economics student. He believes advocacy is very important, and there are many good things to be done in this role. Bruce hopes to advocate for students by helping them better deal with professors and housing issues. He wants to help students navigate MUNL’s regulations and legal systems and help students better understand the student code of conduct. Bruce wants to get involved with the various issues on campus, such as freedom of expression and talk to students about the tuition hike and how it will unfairly shift the burden of debt on students away from the university. In addition to opening up the conversation regarding MUNL’s crumbling infrastructure, accessibility, and the unjust levels of austerity and budget reductions happening to our departments. Bruce states, “we deserve to have a quality education so we shouldn’t be cutting programs that are important to them.” @brucemarch4directorofadvocacy on Instagram

Executive Director of Student Life

Emmanuel Gonese

Emmanuel Gonese is running for the Executive Director of Student Life because he wants to revive the experiences he acquired in his first two years at MUNL. Emmanuel has lived in residence for two years (Bowater). He wants to put energy into making Welcome Week & Winter Carnival an excellent experience for others. He wants students to know there is a larger community on campus. His plan, if elected, would be to form a Winter Carnival committee early. Emmanuel highlights his experience with societies and his team player personality- which will help events run smoothly. He also plans to support clubs and societies with ratification that are not directly affiliated with a faculty. He wants to highlight the diversity and variety MUN offers and help form new clubs and societies to represent the diverse culture and ideas of the MUN Student Body. Emmanuel also plans to promote local talent at events and open mics once The Breezeway renovations are complete. @emmanuelgoneseforstudentlife on Instagram

Hasnain Saki Kabbya

Hasnain was not present for Town Hall but released a statement. Here is a summary: Hasnain is a 2nd-year business administration student and international student from Bangladesh. He is running for this position because he believes he can undertake any task entrusted to him in the role. Hasnain will also strive to achieve continued triumphs in our community – an extremely engaged and promising force of the future. He believes an organization runs smoothly to ensure that all agendas and undertakings are dispatched under what regulations demand. He has acquired a passion for working well with people through extensive work with welfare organizations in Bangladesh. As an international student, he is thrilled to receive the trust people have shown to him and looks forward to keeping a functional committee that strives for united and steadfast growth. Hasnain states: “as an executive director of student life, it will be my duty to ensure dynamic involvement with the extended student community on campus.” He also highlighted his extensive efficiency in conducting student workshops about everything from peer support to study nights! Hasain promises only to enforce the continuity of such activities, which we are only privileged to do for our beloved and ever-growing student population!

Ely Pittman (she/her, they/them)

Ely Pittman is a 5th-year student studying law and society and English literature. Since her second semester, they have volunteered with undergraduate communities, helped plan and organize events, advertised opportunities around campus, and inspire students to become leaders. If voted in, Ely claims they will make student life accessible, exciting, and interactive. This includes bringing back events on campus such as live performances and game nights.” Ely has noticed that student life has declined over the past two years. Hence, she believes MUNSU needs to up our social media presence and host more online events to create a welcoming and safe environment for all. Ely believes, “students who do not feel safe coming to campus should have an opportunity to be involved at MUNL, whether it is through online study sessions, live streams, or social media challenges.” They also believe “since going online MUNL students have been feeling uninvolved and uninspired missing vital experiences that help them thrive as students, make new friends, and become the leaders I know they can be.” As a result, Ely promises she will help advertise clubs and, societies, student events and promote volunteering on campus as much as possible. “Vote Ely Pittman to make campus experience as accessible, empowering, and inspiring as possible.” @ely4studentlife on Instagram

MD Mansurul Hasan Tuhin

MD Mansurul Hasan Tuhin wants to help out students with new plans and further promote scholarships and available funding as the tuition freeze fazes out for new students coming up. Mansurul plans to advocate for students from all different countries provinces to help them feel at home, supported, and included in student life. In addition, Mansurul states he wants to “advocate for those of different colors and cultures, equal rights for everyone whether gender, culture, color, religion: everyone is a human being.” He believes MUNSU can work as a team to make education better. He will help manage internal operations regarding clubs and societies supply funding for those in need while providing more representation in MUNSU. Mansurul also wants to add more sports and increase programming to help improve basic knowledge for another hybrid year for Winter Carnival & Breezeway.

For more information regarding the 2022 MUNSU General Election visit https://www.munsu35.ca/elections?fbclid=IwAR3NrqfDyCY9YJcklD3lntSU0lh9TNZitX1GloXYqQ7Q3MzMiWoe7BgHqZ0. A recording of the Town Hall can be viewed at: MUNSU Town Hall.

Voting starts on March 14th at 9 am and ends on March 15th at 9 pm. Voting is accessible online through MUN Student Self Service, and polling stations will be open for help at the QEII Library, the science lobby, the University Centre (UC).