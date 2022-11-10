MUNSU Fall 2022 By-Election Results Announced

Voting for the MUN Student Union’s Fall 2022 by-elections occurred from October 31 to November 1, 2022. Election results were declared on November 1.
Of the 13 open positions, ten positions were filled:
1) Indigenous Students Representative: Kyla Meghan Johnson
2) Education Students Representative: Marcello Caranci
3) Nursing Students Representative: Brooke Simms
4) Student Parents Representative: Jager Cooper
5) Part-Time Students Representative: Jake Laybolt
6) Burtons Pond Students Representative: Moyo Ajao
7) Undeclared Students Representative: Sameer Masood
8) Science Students Representative: Kate Smith
9) Humanities and Social Sciences Students Representatives: Eva Redmond and Bruce March
10) Executive Director of External Affairs, Communications and Research: John Harris
Three representative positions in the students’ union are still open:
Trans Students Representative
Music Students Representative
Centre for Nursing Studies Representative
Students interested in filling these positions can reach out to the Chief Returning Officer at cro@munsu.ca.