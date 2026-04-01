MUNSU executive responds to motion of reprimand

Executive says she does 'not believe this motion reflects the full context of my role or the work I have delivered throughout my term'

MUNSU’s Director of Campaigns, Rana Abuidris faces a motion of reprimand that alleges shortcomings in her role this past semester. Notice was given at the last MUNSU meeting, and is on the agenda for the April 1st meeting.

The motion, moved by Farhan Probandho, alleges that Abuidris has been present in-person for less than 20% of the semester. MUNSU allows Executives to work, at maximum, seven hours from home per week. For reference, the executive positions are full-time positions, for a total of 35 hours per week.

It also alleges she has been absences at meetings, and has had a lack of communications with other members of MUNSU.

It alleges that Abuidris has used her MUNSU credit card for personal expenses, that her expense reports in both January and February were rejected, and that her card was deactivated on March 9th.

The motion calls for Abuidris to be suspended for four weeks without pay.

Abuidris responds

We reached out to Abuidris for comment, and this is what she had to say.

“I want to begin by acknowledging the importance of accountability within the Students’ Union, and I appreciate that this process reflects a commitment to transparency and responsibility to students.”

“However, I do not believe this motion reflects the full context of my role or the work I have delivered throughout my term.”

Abuidris said that the Director of Campaigns position is “largely external, independent, and structurally unsupported.”

She said that she spent significant time on events over the past year, such as the Day of Action and Black History Month, while also engaging with university admin on issues such as unpaid work terms and tuition costs, as well as communicating with government officials.

She said she “formally raised concerns regarding communication, process, and lack of structural support within the environment, including the need for additional staff such as an HR or harassment-related process.”

She told us about the feeling of isolation that comes with being the only woman on the MUNSU Executive.

“Those concerns were not addressed in a meaningful way,” said Abuidris.

“I recognize that my in-office presence has not always been consistent,” said Abuidris. “However, reducing the work of this role to physical presence alone does not accurately reflect how campaigns are built, relationships are maintained, or outcomes are achieved.”

“This motion focuses on operational gaps without fully accounting for the conditions that created them.”

Abuidris told us that she “remains committed to improving [her] administrative processes.”

Abuidris is seeking re-election as Director of Campaigns for the 2026-27 university year.

Author Ian Mills Ian is an undergraduate student currently studying Communications and English, who is passionate about journalism. His interests include football, video games, and history.