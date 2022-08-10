MUNSU Executive Director of External Affairs Resigns

MUNSU Executive Director of External Affairs, Emily Dyer, has resigned.

Announced this afternoon on social media, Dyer’s resignation letter was released on MUN COURSE REVIEW/ ADVICE and Twitter.

In the letter, Dyer explained they faced a lack of support and communication from fellow Executive Directors. In addition to instances of flawed accountability structures leading to problematic behaviour on the part of certain co-workers.

Dyer also explained that there is an unspoken expectation for Executives to partake in an unsustainable volume of unpaid work: “Projects like the student handbook, on which I would estimate I worked close to 30 hours of unpaid overtime, joined by the Resource Coordinator, Kat McLaughlin, were severe drains for which I went uncompensated.”

Former President of the Political Science Society, Nicholas Hillier, made the post on social media. He is advocating that CFS-NL warrants an immediate investigation into the operations of MUNSU following Dyer’s claims.

MUNSU and CFS-NL have yet to comment.

More to follow.