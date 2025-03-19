MUNSU Election candidates released

Voting takes place online on March 24th and 25th

By
Jacob Laybolt
-
Undergraduates are eligible to vote in the election online on the 24th and 25th of March. (MUNSU)

The upcoming Memorial University Students Union election for the 2025/2026 year has locked in its final candidates. Successful candidates will serve in their positions from May 1st, 2025, until April 30, 2026.

Executive Director Candidates

For the Executive positions, the following candidates will soon be campaigning against one another. For candidates running unopposed, they must receive over 50% approval from students. Executive Director positions are full-time and paid positions of the student union.

Marbrur Islam and Hanaa Mekawy are running for the position of Executive Director of Advocacy (MUNSU)

Executive Director of Advocacy:

  • Mabrur Islam
  • Hanaa Mekawy
Farhan Ishrak Probandho is running unopposed for Executive Director of Finance and Services and must receive over 50% approval from voters (MUNSU)

Executive Director of Finance and Services:

  • Farhan Ishrak Probandho
Nathan Gillingham and Milad Tarhoni are running for Executive Director of External Affairs, Communication and Research (MUNSU)

Executive Director of External Affairs, Communication and Research:

  • Nathan Gillingham
  • Milad Tarhoni
Maahin Khan and Blake Colbran are running for the position of Executive Director of Student Life. (MUNSU)

Executive Director of Student Life:

  • Maahin Khan
  • Blake Colbran
Rana Abuidris is running unopposed for Executive Director of Campaigns and must receive over 50% approval from voters (MUNSU)

Executive Director of Campaigns:

  • Rana Abuidris

Board of Directors Candidates

For the board of directors, a longer list of competing nominees will be hitting the campaign trail:

Business Rep 5/2

  • Rubayat Tasneem Hossain
  • Jordan Dean
  • Kaur, Parneet
  • Tobi Emioladipupo
  • Srizon Dip Talukder 

Science Rep 7/3

  • Julian Sutton
  • Rebecca Penton
  • Maiza Asif
  • Swacha Mallik
  • Agu Blessing
  • Taqi Yeasir
  • Sarker Saad Ahmed

Pharmacy 

  • Jemy Bijoy

Social Work

  • Hannah Babstock

Center for Nursing Studies

  • Chioma Ehigie

HSS 3/3

  • Sanaa Mrad
  • Juairya (Joyee) Abdullah
  • Hasan Habib

Engineering

  • A: Samantha Leonard
  • B: Aayushman Srivastava

Education

  • Rachel Snow

Black Students

  • Chinedu Ehigie
  • Chukwukaima C. Diai

HKR

  • Colby Dalton

Paton’s College

  • Ziad Ahmed
  • Mitchell Walters

Vacancies and acclaimed nominees

Some candidates have already been acclaimed and won’t be required to campaign. Among the nominees with no opponents, the following victors can be expected to take office this Spring:

  • Disability Rep – Julia Crocker
  • International Rep – Quazi Abrar
  • Trans Rep – Samantha Uribe
  • Students of Colour – Kamso Nzewi
  • Women’s Rep – Abrielle De Wolfe
  • MacPherson College – Jacob Crewe

However, four positions still remain vacant and will be filled outside of the current election timeline: 

  • Music
  • Pharmacy
  • Medicine
  • Burton’s Pond

The International Student Resources Centre will face a confidence vote for the following nominees, except for VP External, where more than one candidate will be running:

  • ISC President – Quazi Abrar
  • VP Finance – Isfak Nehal
  • VP Marketing – Rubayat Tasneem Hossain
  • VP Internal – Mohammed Abid
  • VP Events  – Chinedu Ehigie
  • VP External
    – Srizon Dip Talukder
    – Taqi Yeasir

Voting period looms over nominated candidates

The voting period will take place from March 24th, at 9 am, until March 25, at 9 pm.

While the campaign officially began on March 14th, the public won’t have the final results until voting is complete and ratified by the following board meeting- expected to take place on March 27th but no later than April 9th.

In the case of positions with multiple seats or executives with no opponents (such as 2/3, 3/3, or 1/1), candidates will face a confidence vote. For positions with more than the allotted seats, such as HSS rep with 3 seats, standard voting will decide the designated representatives

Executive forum tomorrow

To hear from the executive candidates, come to the Breezeway at 12pm, Wednesday March 20th for the Executive Forum.

For candidate bios and other information on the election, you can visit the MUNSU election web page and follow the Muse for continued coverage.

Jacob Laybolt
Jake is a graduate student, currently studying Employment Relations. In 2023, he completed his Honours BA in Political Science. He has worked with the Muse since 2018, covering student politics, labour organizing, and campus activism.