MUNSU Election candidates released

The upcoming Memorial University Students Union election for the 2025/2026 year has locked in its final candidates. Successful candidates will serve in their positions from May 1st, 2025, until April 30, 2026.
Executive Director Candidates
For the Executive positions, the following candidates will soon be campaigning against one another. For candidates running unopposed, they must receive over 50% approval from students. Executive Director positions are full-time and paid positions of the student union.
Executive Director of Advocacy:
- Mabrur Islam
- Hanaa Mekawy
Executive Director of Finance and Services:
- Farhan Ishrak Probandho
Executive Director of External Affairs, Communication and Research:
- Nathan Gillingham
- Milad Tarhoni
Executive Director of Student Life:
- Maahin Khan
- Blake Colbran
Executive Director of Campaigns:
- Rana Abuidris
Board of Directors Candidates
For the board of directors, a longer list of competing nominees will be hitting the campaign trail:
Business Rep 5/2
- Rubayat Tasneem Hossain
- Jordan Dean
- Kaur, Parneet
- Tobi Emioladipupo
- Srizon Dip Talukder
Science Rep 7/3
- Julian Sutton
- Rebecca Penton
- Maiza Asif
- Swacha Mallik
- Agu Blessing
- Taqi Yeasir
- Sarker Saad Ahmed
Pharmacy
- Jemy Bijoy
Social Work
- Hannah Babstock
Center for Nursing Studies
- Chioma Ehigie
HSS 3/3
- Sanaa Mrad
- Juairya (Joyee) Abdullah
- Hasan Habib
Engineering
- A: Samantha Leonard
- B: Aayushman Srivastava
Education
- Rachel Snow
Black Students
- Chinedu Ehigie
- Chukwukaima C. Diai
HKR
- Colby Dalton
Paton’s College
- Ziad Ahmed
- Mitchell Walters
Vacancies and acclaimed nominees
Some candidates have already been acclaimed and won’t be required to campaign. Among the nominees with no opponents, the following victors can be expected to take office this Spring:
- Disability Rep – Julia Crocker
- International Rep – Quazi Abrar
- Trans Rep – Samantha Uribe
- Students of Colour – Kamso Nzewi
- Women’s Rep – Abrielle De Wolfe
- MacPherson College – Jacob Crewe
However, four positions still remain vacant and will be filled outside of the current election timeline:
- Music
- Pharmacy
- Medicine
- Burton’s Pond
The International Student Resources Centre will face a confidence vote for the following nominees, except for VP External, where more than one candidate will be running:
- ISC President – Quazi Abrar
- VP Finance – Isfak Nehal
- VP Marketing – Rubayat Tasneem Hossain
- VP Internal – Mohammed Abid
- VP Events – Chinedu Ehigie
- VP External
– Srizon Dip Talukder
– Taqi Yeasir
Voting period looms over nominated candidates
The voting period will take place from March 24th, at 9 am, until March 25, at 9 pm.
While the campaign officially began on March 14th, the public won’t have the final results until voting is complete and ratified by the following board meeting- expected to take place on March 27th but no later than April 9th.
In the case of positions with multiple seats or executives with no opponents (such as 2/3, 3/3, or 1/1), candidates will face a confidence vote. For positions with more than the allotted seats, such as HSS rep with 3 seats, standard voting will decide the designated representatives
Executive forum tomorrow
To hear from the executive candidates, come to the Breezeway at 12pm, Wednesday March 20th for the Executive Forum.
For candidate bios and other information on the election, you can visit the MUNSU election web page and follow the Muse for continued coverage.