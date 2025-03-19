MUNSU Election candidates released

The upcoming Memorial University Students Union election for the 2025/2026 year has locked in its final candidates. Successful candidates will serve in their positions from May 1st, 2025, until April 30, 2026.

Executive Director Candidates

For the Executive positions, the following candidates will soon be campaigning against one another. For candidates running unopposed, they must receive over 50% approval from students. Executive Director positions are full-time and paid positions of the student union.

Marbrur Islam and Hanaa Mekawy are running for the position of Executive Director of Advocacy (MUNSU)

Executive Director of Advocacy:

Mabrur Islam

Hanaa Mekawy

Farhan Ishrak Probandho is running unopposed for Executive Director of Finance and Services and must receive over 50% approval from voters (MUNSU)

Executive Director of Finance and Services:

Farhan Ishrak Probandho

Nathan Gillingham and Milad Tarhoni are running for Executive Director of External Affairs, Communication and Research (MUNSU)

Executive Director of External Affairs, Communication and Research:

Nathan Gillingham

Milad Tarhoni

Maahin Khan and Blake Colbran are running for the position of Executive Director of Student Life. (MUNSU)

Executive Director of Student Life:

Maahin Khan

Blake Colbran

Rana Abuidris is running unopposed for Executive Director of Campaigns and must receive over 50% approval from voters (MUNSU)

Executive Director of Campaigns:

Rana Abuidris

Board of Directors Candidates

For the board of directors, a longer list of competing nominees will be hitting the campaign trail:

Business Rep 5/2

Rubayat Tasneem Hossain

Jordan Dean

Kaur, Parneet

Tobi Emioladipupo

Srizon Dip Talukder

Science Rep 7/3

Julian Sutton

Rebecca Penton

Maiza Asif

Swacha Mallik

Agu Blessing

Taqi Yeasir

Sarker Saad Ahmed

Pharmacy

Jemy Bijoy

Social Work

Hannah Babstock

Center for Nursing Studies

Chioma Ehigie

HSS 3/3

Sanaa Mrad

Juairya (Joyee) Abdullah

Hasan Habib

Engineering

A: Samantha Leonard

B: Aayushman Srivastava

Education

Rachel Snow

Black Students

Chinedu Ehigie

Chukwukaima C. Diai

HKR

Colby Dalton

Paton’s College

Ziad Ahmed

Mitchell Walters

Vacancies and acclaimed nominees

Some candidates have already been acclaimed and won’t be required to campaign. Among the nominees with no opponents, the following victors can be expected to take office this Spring:

Disability Rep – Julia Crocker

International Rep – Quazi Abrar

Trans Rep – Samantha Uribe

Students of Colour – Kamso Nzewi

Women’s Rep – Abrielle De Wolfe

MacPherson College – Jacob Crewe

However, four positions still remain vacant and will be filled outside of the current election timeline:

Music

Pharmacy

Medicine

Burton’s Pond

The International Student Resources Centre will face a confidence vote for the following nominees, except for VP External, where more than one candidate will be running:

ISC President – Quazi Abrar

VP Finance – Isfak Nehal

VP Marketing – Rubayat Tasneem Hossain

VP Internal – Mohammed Abid

VP Events – Chinedu Ehigie

VP External

– Srizon Dip Talukder

– Taqi Yeasir

Voting period looms over nominated candidates

The voting period will take place from March 24th, at 9 am, until March 25, at 9 pm.

While the campaign officially began on March 14th, the public won’t have the final results until voting is complete and ratified by the following board meeting- expected to take place on March 27th but no later than April 9th.

In the case of positions with multiple seats or executives with no opponents (such as 2/3, 3/3, or 1/1), candidates will face a confidence vote. For positions with more than the allotted seats, such as HSS rep with 3 seats, standard voting will decide the designated representatives

Executive forum tomorrow

To hear from the executive candidates, come to the Breezeway at 12pm, Wednesday March 20th for the Executive Forum.

For candidate bios and other information on the election, you can visit the MUNSU election web page and follow the Muse for continued coverage.