MUNSU delivers pink slip to MUNL President Vianne Timmons

Disclaimer: The Muse was notified of MUNSU’s protest in advance— allowing for planned coverage of the incident. The Muse did not participate in the protest

President Vianne Timmons had to abruptly close Memorial’s Report to the Community event yesterday (Friday, December 2nd) as members of MUNSU silently protested and delivered a “pink slip,” implying President Timmons was fired on behalf of the students.

More footage from the @MUNSU35 protest. pic.twitter.com/4lLci0sLUD — The Muse (@themusenl) December 2, 2022 President Timmons (in red) leaving the left side of the stage along with Chief Risk Officer McDougall.

The pink slip cited President Timmons

failure to secure sufficient public funding for Memorial University

Misspending of existing public funds on lavish salaries, office renovations and administrative bloat

Exploiting international students via differential fees

Saddling students with insurmountable student debt

Failure to develop a university budget that does not double tuition fees and ensures accessible education for all.

Following the silent protest, the events’ live cameras shut down, and the President was consulted by other administrative staff.

President Timmons consulting Chief Risk Officer McDougall as MUNSU steals the spotlight shortly before opting to end the event early.

After the Community Report concluded early, Timmons uncomfortably thanked attendees for coming but was drowned out by music from the event. MUNSU then blocked Timmons from the audience with the giant-sized pink slip as she urged attendees to partake in refreshments and snacks offered at the back of the room.

Timmons closes the event as protestors work to block her visibility.

After the event, Memorial’s Chief Risk Officer (CRO) Greg McDougall followed the MUNSU members out of the auditorium.

McDougall informed MUNSU of administrative frustrations and plans to block the unions’ presence at committee meetings- a threat that some MUNSU members do not believe to be permitted by the MUNL’s regulations.

.@memorialu students, @MUNFaculty, @LUMUN_NL

WATCH THIS VIDEO.



Video by @themusenl Jacob Laybolt



Our Chief Risk Officer directly silenced students, directly threatening to prevent Undergraduate Students to have their union in meeting spaces.



THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS pic.twitter.com/I9pUCPBCLK — MUNSU #AllOutLike99 (@MUNSU35) December 2, 2022 Chief Risk Officer confronting students at the Signal Hill Campus

NTV has claimed that the video above was taken by “MUNSU protestors” however it was reported for students’ interest by The Muse.

In a press release, MUNSU stated the “MUNL administration has proven time and time again that they are committed to silencing student and faculty voices in their pursuit of profit over people.”

