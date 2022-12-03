MUNSU delivers pink slip to MUNL President Vianne Timmons

Disclaimer: The Muse was notified of MUNSU’s protest in advance— allowing for planned coverage of the incident. The Muse did not participate in the protest
President Vianne Timmons had to abruptly close Memorial’s Report to the Community event yesterday (Friday, December 2nd) as members of MUNSU silently protested and delivered a “pink slip,” implying President Timmons was fired on behalf of the students.
The pink slip cited President Timmons
- failure to secure sufficient public funding for Memorial University
- Misspending of existing public funds on lavish salaries, office renovations and administrative bloat
- Exploiting international students via differential fees
- Saddling students with insurmountable student debt
- Failure to develop a university budget that does not double tuition fees and ensures accessible education for all.
Following the silent protest, the events’ live cameras shut down, and the President was consulted by other administrative staff.
After the Community Report concluded early, Timmons uncomfortably thanked attendees for coming but was drowned out by music from the event. MUNSU then blocked Timmons from the audience with the giant-sized pink slip as she urged attendees to partake in refreshments and snacks offered at the back of the room.
After the event, Memorial’s Chief Risk Officer (CRO) Greg McDougall followed the MUNSU members out of the auditorium.
McDougall informed MUNSU of administrative frustrations and plans to block the unions’ presence at committee meetings- a threat that some MUNSU members do not believe to be permitted by the MUNL’s regulations.
NTV has claimed that the video above was taken by “MUNSU protestors” however it was reported for students’ interest by The Muse.
In a press release, MUNSU stated the “MUNL administration has proven time and time again that they are committed to silencing student and faculty voices in their pursuit of profit over people.”
The Muse will update as this story develops.