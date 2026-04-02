MUNSU announces results of 2026 General Election

The results of the MUNSU general election were announced this evening, April 2nd amid more than 10 vacant positions and 12 uncontested. These vacancies were:

Indigenous Rep

Music Rep

Burton’s Pond

MacPherson College

Trans Rep

Queer Rep

Medicine Rep

HKR Rep

HSS Reps

Eng Rep A

Pharmacy Rep

The results of the filled positions are as follows:

Students with Disabilities Representative

Julia Crocker: 276

Jane Meadus: 220

Women Students’ Representative

Hailey Cooke: 480 Yes , 45 No

Education Students’ Representative

Rachel Snow: 27 Yes , 0 No

Nursing Students’ Representative

Winner Nwachukwu: 63 Yes , 7 No

Social Work Students’ Representative

Halie Hindy: 51 Yes , 4 No

Engineering Students’ Representative B

Aayushman Srivastavah: 51 Yes , 4 No

Center for Nursing Studies Representative

Chioma Ehigie: 386 Yes , 57 No

Business Students’ Representative

Shadman Kabir: 92 Yes , 22 No

Science Representative’s (3)

Md Abdullah Al Saikat: 162 Yes , 28 No

Blessing Agu: 155 Yes , 37 No

Sheikh Mahdi Mansib Zion: 158 Yes , 27 No

Black Students’ Representative

Joy Olabode-Daniels: 478 Yes , 49 No

International Student Representative

Swacha Mallik: 481 Yes , 64 No

Executive Director of Campaigns

Rana Abuidris: 450 Yes , 120 No

Executive Director of Finance

Nathan Gillingham: 312

Isfak Ahmed Nehal: 169

Shokry Ahmed (Ziad): 120

Executive Director of Advocacy

Sanaa Mrad: 502 Yes , 72 No

Executive Director of Student Life

Blake Colbran: 480 Yes , 85 No

Executive Director of External Affairs, Communications & Research

Kazi Taqi Yeasir: 344

Stephen Ehigie: 266

Author James Poole James Poole is a third-year undergraduate student majoring in Communications and Media Studies with a minor in French. He is passionate about journalism with interests across the board, such as student life or issues across the province.