MUNSU announces results of 2026 General Election

The results of the MUNSU general election were announced this evening, April 2nd amid more than 10 vacant positions and 12 uncontested. These vacancies were:
- Indigenous Rep
- Music Rep
- Burton’s Pond
- MacPherson College
- Trans Rep
- Queer Rep
- Medicine Rep
- HKR Rep
- HSS Reps
- Eng Rep A
- Pharmacy Rep
The results of the filled positions are as follows:
Students with Disabilities Representative
Julia Crocker: 276
Jane Meadus: 220
Women Students’ Representative
Hailey Cooke: 480 Yes , 45 No
Education Students’ Representative
Rachel Snow: 27 Yes , 0 No
Nursing Students’ Representative
Winner Nwachukwu: 63 Yes , 7 No
Social Work Students’ Representative
Halie Hindy: 51 Yes , 4 No
Engineering Students’ Representative B
Aayushman Srivastavah: 51 Yes , 4 No
Center for Nursing Studies Representative
Chioma Ehigie: 386 Yes , 57 No
Business Students’ Representative
Shadman Kabir: 92 Yes , 22 No
Science Representative’s (3)
Md Abdullah Al Saikat: 162 Yes , 28 No
Blessing Agu: 155 Yes , 37 No
Sheikh Mahdi Mansib Zion: 158 Yes , 27 No
Black Students’ Representative
Joy Olabode-Daniels: 478 Yes , 49 No
International Student Representative
Swacha Mallik: 481 Yes , 64 No
Executive Director of Campaigns
Rana Abuidris: 450 Yes , 120 No
Executive Director of Finance
Nathan Gillingham: 312
Isfak Ahmed Nehal: 169
Shokry Ahmed (Ziad): 120
Executive Director of Advocacy
Sanaa Mrad: 502 Yes , 72 No
Executive Director of Student Life
Blake Colbran: 480 Yes , 85 No
Executive Director of External Affairs, Communications & Research
Kazi Taqi Yeasir: 344
Stephen Ehigie: 266