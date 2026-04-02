MUNSU announces results of 2026 General Election

Three executive incumbents are re-elected

By
James Poole
-
IMG 3074
Elections forum moderated by The Muse EIC John Harris (Emily Crowley/The Muse).

The results of the MUNSU general election were announced this evening, April 2nd amid more than 10 vacant positions and 12 uncontested. These vacancies were:

  • Indigenous Rep
  • Music Rep
  • Burton’s Pond
  • MacPherson College
  • Trans Rep
  • Queer Rep
  • Medicine Rep
  • HKR Rep
  • HSS Reps
  • Eng Rep A
  • Pharmacy Rep

The results of the filled positions are as follows:

Students with Disabilities Representative

Julia Crocker: 276

Jane Meadus: 220

Women Students’ Representative

Hailey Cooke: 480 Yes , 45 No

Education Students’ Representative

Rachel Snow: 27 Yes , 0 No

Nursing Students’ Representative

Winner Nwachukwu: 63 Yes , 7 No

Social Work Students’ Representative

Halie Hindy: 51 Yes , 4 No

Engineering Students’ Representative B

Aayushman Srivastavah: 51 Yes , 4 No

Center for Nursing Studies Representative

Chioma Ehigie: 386 Yes , 57 No

Business Students’ Representative

Shadman Kabir: 92 Yes , 22 No

Science Representative’s (3)

Md Abdullah Al Saikat: 162 Yes , 28 No

Blessing Agu: 155 Yes , 37 No

Sheikh Mahdi Mansib Zion: 158 Yes , 27 No

Black Students’ Representative

Joy Olabode-Daniels: 478 Yes , 49 No

International Student Representative

Swacha Mallik: 481 Yes , 64 No

Executive Director of Campaigns

Rana Abuidris: 450 Yes , 120 No

Executive Director of Finance

Nathan Gillingham: 312

Isfak Ahmed Nehal: 169

Shokry Ahmed (Ziad): 120

Executive Director of Advocacy

Sanaa Mrad: 502 Yes , 72 No

Executive Director of Student Life

Blake Colbran: 480 Yes , 85 No

Executive Director of External Affairs, Communications & Research

Kazi Taqi Yeasir: 344

Stephen Ehigie: 266

Author

  • James Poole

    James Poole is a third-year undergraduate student majoring in Communications and Media Studies with a minor in French. He is passionate about journalism with interests across the board, such as student life or issues across the province.
James Poole
James Poole
James Poole is a third-year undergraduate student majoring in Communications and Media Studies with a minor in French. He is passionate about journalism with interests across the board, such as student life or issues across the province.