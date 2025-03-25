MUNSU 2025 General Election Results

After an arduous month of campaigning, the official results were shared with the undergraduate body.
Students gathered in the Breezeway for the closing of the voting period for the MUNSU’s 2025 General Election. The results are due to be finalized by MUNSU in a ratification meeting over the next couple of weeks.
Listed below are the election results:
Executive Directors:
Executive Director of Finance
Farhan Probandho 587 Yes | 108 No
Executive Director of Campaigns
Rana Abuidris 596 Yes | 114 No
Executive Director of Advocacy
Mabrur Islam 613 Yes |96 No
Executive Director of Student Life
Blake Colbran 537
Maahin Khan 396
Executive Director of External Affairs, Communications & Research
Nathan Gillingham 660
Milad Tarhoni 97
Board of Directors:
Nursing Students’ Representative
Brooklyn Kelly 42 Yes – 2 No
Social Work Students’ Representative
Hannah Babstock 47 Yes – 1 No
Engineering Representatives
Samantha Leonard – A 81 Yes – 17 No
Aayushman Srivastava – B 98 Yes – 7 No
Center for Nursing Studies Representative
Chioma Ehigie 386 Yes – 57 No
Business Representatives (2/2)
Jordan Dean 74
Tobi Emioladipupo 56
Parneet Kaur 50
Rubayat Tasneem Hossain 45
Srizon Dip Talukder 44
Humanities and Social Sciences Representative
Sanaa Mrad 118 Yes – 19 No
Juairya (Joyee) Abdullah 106 Yes – 26 No
Hasan Habib 110 Yes – 26 No
Science Representative (3/3)
Rebecca Penton 176
Julian Sutton 142
Agu Blessing 102
Taqi Yeasir 102
Maiza Asif 97
Sarkar Saad Ahmed 63
Human Kinetics and Recreation Representative
Colby Dalton 0 Yes – 0 No
Pharmacy Representative
Jenny Bijoy 8 Yes – 1 No
Black Student Representative
Stephen Ehigie 326
Kiama Diai 273
Paton College Representative
Ziad Shokry Ahmed 37
Mitchell Walters 30
ISC Representatives:
ISC President
Quazi Abrar 334 Yes – 128 No
ISC VP Finance
Isfak Ahmed Nehal 371 Yes – 64 No
ISC VP Marketing
Rubayat Tasneem Hossain 379 Yes – 64 No
ISC VP Events
Stephen Ehigie 419 Yes – 62 No
ISC VP Internal
Mohammed Abid 368 Yes – 65 No
ISC VP External
Taqi Yeasir 300
Srizon Dip Talukder 168
Acclaimed positions:
International Student Representative
Quazi M. Abrar
Student of Colour Representative
Kamso Nzewi
Students with Disability Representative
Julia Crocker
Trans Student Representative
Samantha Uribe
Woman’s Representative
Abrielle Dewolfe
MacPherson College
Jacob Crewe
Queer Students’ Representative
Hanaa Mekawy
Education Representative
Rachel Snow
The remaining positions remain listed as vacant, with prospective nominees invited to reach out to the CRO as soon as possible for steps to fill the roles by emailing cro@munsu.ca.
Vacancies:
Indigenous Rep
Medicine Rep
Music Rep
Burton’s Pond Rep