MUNSU 2025 General Election Results

After an arduous month of campaigning, the official results were shared with the undergraduate body.

Students gathered in the Breezeway for the closing of the voting period for the MUNSU’s 2025 General Election. The results are due to be finalized by MUNSU in a ratification meeting over the next couple of weeks.

Members of the incoming executive board (FB/Mary Shortall)

Listed below are the election results:

Executive Directors:

Executive Director of Finance

Farhan Probandho 587 Yes | 108 No

Executive Director of Campaigns

Rana Abuidris 596 Yes | 114 No

Executive Director of Advocacy

Mabrur Islam 613 Yes |96 No

Executive Director of Student Life

Blake Colbran 537

Maahin Khan 396

Executive Director of External Affairs, Communications & Research

Nathan Gillingham 660

Milad Tarhoni 97

Board of Directors:

Nursing Students’ Representative

Brooklyn Kelly 42 Yes – 2 No

Social Work Students’ Representative

Hannah Babstock 47 Yes – 1 No

Engineering Representatives

Samantha Leonard – A 81 Yes – 17 No

Aayushman Srivastava – B 98 Yes – 7 No

Center for Nursing Studies Representative

Chioma Ehigie 386 Yes – 57 No

Business Representatives (2/2)

Jordan Dean 74

Tobi Emioladipupo 56

Parneet Kaur 50

Rubayat Tasneem Hossain 45

Srizon Dip Talukder 44

Humanities and Social Sciences Representative

Sanaa Mrad 118 Yes – 19 No

Juairya (Joyee) Abdullah 106 Yes – 26 No

Hasan Habib 110 Yes – 26 No

Science Representative (3/3)

Rebecca Penton 176

Julian Sutton 142

Agu Blessing 102

Taqi Yeasir 102

Maiza Asif 97

Sarkar Saad Ahmed 63

Human Kinetics and Recreation Representative

Colby Dalton 0 Yes – 0 No

Pharmacy Representative

Jenny Bijoy 8 Yes – 1 No

Black Student Representative

Stephen Ehigie 326

Kiama Diai 273

Paton College Representative

Ziad Shokry Ahmed 37

Mitchell Walters 30

ISC Representatives:

ISC President

Quazi Abrar 334 Yes – 128 No

ISC VP Finance

Isfak Ahmed Nehal 371 Yes – 64 No

ISC VP Marketing

Rubayat Tasneem Hossain 379 Yes – 64 No

ISC VP Events

Stephen Ehigie 419 Yes – 62 No

ISC VP Internal

Mohammed Abid 368 Yes – 65 No

ISC VP External

Taqi Yeasir 300

Srizon Dip Talukder 168

Acclaimed positions:

International Student Representative

Quazi M. Abrar

Student of Colour Representative

Kamso Nzewi

Students with Disability Representative

Julia Crocker

Trans Student Representative

Samantha Uribe

Woman’s Representative

Abrielle Dewolfe

MacPherson College

Jacob Crewe

Queer Students’ Representative

Hanaa Mekawy

Education Representative

Rachel Snow

The remaining positions remain listed as vacant, with prospective nominees invited to reach out to the CRO as soon as possible for steps to fill the roles by emailing cro@munsu.ca.

Vacancies:

Indigenous Rep

Medicine Rep

Music Rep

Burton’s Pond Rep