MUNSU 2024 election results announced

MUNSU has announced the election results for the 2024-2025 General Election. Voting took place from March 11th at 9 am to March 12th at 9 pm and the results were announced shortly after on Instagram and Facebook Live.
Take a look here at your newly elected MUNSU representatives!
Executive directors
Following are the Executive directors elected for the term:
Executive Director of Finance: Mahbub Alam
Executive Director of Campaigns: Alida Zedel
Executive Director of Student Life: Brittney Meaney
Executive Director of External Affairs, Communications & Research: Nicholas Keough
Executive Director of Advocacy: Devon Budden
Faculty and Constituency representatives
Here are the newly elected MUNSU Faculty and Constituency representatives:
Burton’s Pond Representative: Emanuella Amoah
Paton College Students’ Representative: Trent Loveless
Students with Disability Representative: Eva Redmond
Women’s Representative: Keona Russell
Part-Time Students’ Representative: Mary Feltham
Sustainability Representative: Blossom Abu
Queer Students’ Representative: Rachel M. Hawco
Undeclared Students’ Representative: Julia Silverman
Trans Students Representative: Carroll Snow
Indigenous Students’ Representative: Kyla Meghan Johnson
Students of Colour Representative: Tinayeishe Gumunyu
Nursing Students’ Representative: Reese MacNeil
Engineering Representatives: Uyo Stephanie Odiniya, Tamrin Sadique
Center for Nursing Studies Representative: Jamie Murphy
Business Representatives: Omer Moin, Tryphine Mpofu
Humanities and Social Sciences Representatives: Alessandra Mazoza Touiller, Bailey Brett, Ashlinn Pennel
Science Representatives: Rebecca Penton, Hannah Stapleton, Farhan Ishrak Probandho
First Year Students’ Representative: Sophie Shoemaker
International Students Representative: Maahin Khan
Social Work Representative: Rownak Tasneem Hossain
Vacant positions
The following positions remain vacant:
MacPherson College
Student Parents
Pharmacy
Medicine
HKR
Music
Education
Students interested in filling out a vacant position can reach out to the MUNSU CRO at cro@munsu.ca.
We would like to congratulate all candidates who participated in this election and we look forward to seeing the newly elected representatives serve the student community and continue to advocate for the rights of students at Memorial.