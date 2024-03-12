MUNSU 2024 election results announced

Advertisement

MUNSU has announced the election results for the 2024-2025 General Election. Voting took place from March 11th at 9 am to March 12th at 9 pm and the results were announced shortly after on Instagram and Facebook Live.

Take a look here at your newly elected MUNSU representatives!

Executive directors

Following are the Executive directors elected for the term:

Executive Director of Finance: Mahbub Alam

Image credit: MUNSU website

Executive Director of Campaigns: Alida Zedel

Executive Director of Student Life: Brittney Meaney

Executive Director of External Affairs, Communications & Research: Nicholas Keough

Executive Director of Advocacy: Devon Budden

Faculty and Constituency representatives

Here are the newly elected MUNSU Faculty and Constituency representatives:

Burton’s Pond Representative: Emanuella Amoah

Paton College Students’ Representative: Trent Loveless

Students with Disability Representative: Eva Redmond

Women’s Representative: Keona Russell

Part-Time Students’ Representative: Mary Feltham

Sustainability Representative: Blossom Abu

Queer Students’ Representative: Rachel M. Hawco

Undeclared Students’ Representative: Julia Silverman

Trans Students Representative: Carroll Snow

Indigenous Students’ Representative: Kyla Meghan Johnson

Students of Colour Representative: Tinayeishe Gumunyu

Nursing Students’ Representative: Reese MacNeil

Engineering Representatives: Uyo Stephanie Odiniya, Tamrin Sadique

Center for Nursing Studies Representative: Jamie Murphy

Business Representatives: Omer Moin, Tryphine Mpofu

Humanities and Social Sciences Representatives: Alessandra Mazoza Touiller, Bailey Brett, Ashlinn Pennel

Science Representatives: Rebecca Penton, Hannah Stapleton, Farhan Ishrak Probandho

First Year Students’ Representative: Sophie Shoemaker

International Students Representative: Maahin Khan

Social Work Representative: Rownak Tasneem Hossain

Vacant positions

The following positions remain vacant:

MacPherson College

Student Parents

Pharmacy

Medicine

HKR

Music

Education

Students interested in filling out a vacant position can reach out to the MUNSU CRO at cro@munsu.ca.



We would like to congratulate all candidates who participated in this election and we look forward to seeing the newly elected representatives serve the student community and continue to advocate for the rights of students at Memorial.