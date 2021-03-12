MUNSU 2021 GENERAL ELECTION: Executive Position Candidate Biographies

The upcoming MUNSU elections will be taking place from 9 a.m. on Monday March 15th until 9 p.m. Tuesday March 16th, 2021 on the Memorial University self service website. In preparation for the election, candidates running for executive positions were given the opportunity to answer a short questionnaire in the form of a biography to be published on The MUSE website.

Each candidate was given a suggested word limit of 150-200 words per question, and a deadline of noon on Thursday March 11th. Candidates who did not submit completed questionnaires have been mentioned by name in the header for the positions that they are running for. All candidate responses underwent minor grammatical editing and formatting by staff of the MUSE, however, content of the answers was left completely unchanged by these adjustments. The content of these responses depict the views of the respective MUNSU candidates and do not in any way, shape, or form reflect the views of the MUSE or its staff.

DIRECTOR OF FINANCE

Candidates who did not submit a bio by the deadline: Tanner Kennie

Name: Yousef Alabed Position: Director of Finance Services

Tell us a little about yourself:

My name is Yousef and I am in my last year in Business Administration. I am a person who loves numbers, making sense of things, human nature, books, psychology, exercise, sports and much more. I love getting to know people and their way of thinking.

For the last five years, the student union has reported large deficits in its service budgets. How would you better handle student money, if elected?

After being in the Director of Finance Services seat for a year or so, you have a better understanding of what the numbers mean what are those so called “deficits” you get to understand what the union’s purpose is. When you go to a non-profit organization you don’t ask them where your profits are because they are not really looking to break the bank. That is NOT the purpose of a non-profit organization. That said, I am all forward for the union to have more streams of income so it would be better able to serve the population. I don’t focus on expenses a whole lot; I focus on revenues. The last year for example, CHMR has almost doubled its revenues. Not only that but also empowering staff to go above and beyond while performing their job as well as being creative when it comes to serving students. So, in short, in my opinion deficits is the wrong word coupled with the wrong perspective makes this question somewhat impossible to answer and somewhat redundant.

Why should students vote for you and what changes would you bring to the union if you were elected?

Choosing to vote for me not only means that you care about the student union’s long term financial health since it’s the most detrimental thing to the student movement. It also about the services it provides from the health and dental insurance plan, the breezeway, the attic and much more. It means you are voting for a person who pushes for a culture or respect, trust and creativity.

What exact changes will you bring to The Breezeway to prevent the hundreds of thousands of dollars deficit reported on the annual budget?

The Breezeway is undergoing, and it needs some further changes. Not only should it be more student inclusive but also it should a space that the students could use all hours of the day rather than just somewhere for a Wednesday night. To facilitate that happening, first we must address the elephant in the room which excessive staffing that in my opinion is better controlled if there was an assistant manager helping the one and only manager there. This would cut down on staffing needed through days and nights. I would as well change opening hours to suit the student population and their needs a bit better. Another thing would include introducing the way overdue piece to the breezeway which is food items and other beverages besides alcohol. This is all operational changes are besides the face-lift that would be needed to incorporate the Breezeway as the modern student space that the student population is looking for where students could sit, study, come together for a meeting, a society to meet and way much more.

Name: Fahmida Ahmed Position: Director of Finance

Tell us a little about yourself:

I am Fahmida Ahmed, 3rd year BBA student currently serving as your business rep. From my involvement in MUNSU I feel I have the potential to bring a lot more for the students and that is why I am running for Director of Finance this year. I want to ensure students feel connected, be able to make friends, enjoy themselves as they grow and every one of us from all parts of the world should feel welcomed.

For the last five years, the student union has reported large deficits in its service budgets. How would you better handle student money, if elected?

To help overcome the existing and future deficit, we need to be efficient in allocating our resources and make the most out of it. We cannot cut out budgets on existing projects that have been running for years to support our students but we can definitely contribute more resources. Finding more revenue stream to increase our budget with initial investment can be a great way to provide more for our income and to overcome the deficit.

Why should students vote for you and what changes would you bring to the union if you were elected?

The union is here to support students and protect them. If I am elected I would provide my full time support to not only the students but all the clubs and society that the students are engaged with. I want to make sure there is always something for everyone and make our university eventful, enjoyable and simply ensure our students get what they desire from an University experience. Everyone should feel they belong here, together we make memories to cherish forever.

What exact changes will you bring to The Breezeway to prevent the hundreds of thousands of dollars deficit reported on the annual budget?

For me it’s always important to note the problem before coming to a solution, since there is a deficit we can understand that we are at a loss and the operation is not at its fullest. We can do better, however, breezeway would need more upgrades to be able to expect a return. We cannot assume to recover a deficit and generate income from a spot that had zero renovation and continue our operation. Simple e.g. if you out to eat, you play for the experience and your food. We need to make the breezeway more lively, a spot that would make our students excited to come in and celebrate. To recover this deficit we need to innovate and bring back the spirit.

Name: Husam Basemah Position: Executive Director of Finances Services

Tell us a little about yourself:

I’m a 4th-year student. I have co-chaired the team that created the Student Refugee Program at MUN in 2019. My experience with this team allowed me to see the incredible potential of student-groups. We were a group of students who created a new scholarship for refugees with minimal support. It also allowed me to see the insufficient support which limits the potential of many student groups. That is why I’m very passionate about significantly increasing MUNSU’s support for student clubs and resource centres. This will be the first step towards seeing more student achievements at MUN in every field that MUN students are passionate about.

For the last five years, the student union has reported large deficits in its service budgets. How would you better handle student money, if elected?

MUNSU’s budget does not reflect the priorities of its members in my opinion. If you ask a MUN student how they would invest over $200,000 from their budget, I do not believe that the answer would be to use this money to cover the deficits of the Attic and the CHMR. The first step to having a good budget is to think about the students’ priorities. If elected, I will launch a survey to ask students about many aspects of our investments and how they envision a better budget. This survey will allow me to present statistical data to the MUNSU board of directors about the students’ needs and priorities to help the board plan better spending of the students’ money.

Why should students vote for you and what changes would you bring to the union if you were elected?

I plan to work on three main projects:

1. I will propose the creation of a Student Startup Grant to the MUNSU board of directors. I will connect with the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship to organize training, space, and funding for students who have an idea to start a business.

2. I will work with the different student-groups and the MUNSU board on investing in mental health resources for our students. Many MUN students are passionate about organizing and facilitating mental health support. I will do my best to help them access and utilize MUNSU’s resources to help MUN students in need of mental health support.

3. I plan to propose a significant increase to the MUNSU grants for clubs and resource centres. The grants that we currently provide are nowhere near enough. Student issues are raised by student groups. It is the job of the Students’ Union to provide these groups with significant support to get the students’ voice heard.

What exact changes will you bring to The Breezeway to prevent the hundreds of thousands of dollars deficit reported on the annual budget?

The Breezeway has a fantastic potential. Restaurants at the university make so much in profit. There is no reason for us not to be able to earn money through the Breezeway space. Making the Breezeway a restaurant and a bar is a great option if done properly. I plan to work with different business consultants to understand what the best option for students is.

DIRECTOR OF STUDENT LIFE

Name: Bert Power Position: Executive Director of Student Life

Tell us a little about yourself:

My name is Bert Power, I currently serve as Director of Student Life, and I am asking students to consider me for re-election to MUNSU’s Executive. I am in the final year of my studies in Music with a focus in Percussion and Composition, served as the Music Student Representative on the MUNSU Board of Directors, and have worked as a Lab Assistant at the Memorial University Electroacoustic Research Lab. I am co-director of the community-based non-profit music group Nova Collective, a group of musicians dedicated to the performance of new music in purposeful spaces. My passions include artistic collaboration, learning about political history, and helping enact material change in people’s lives in whatever way I can.

For the last five years, the student union has reported large deficits in its service budgets. How would you better handle student money, if elected?

I believe that there are efficiencies that can be found within the operations of the Union, particularly as it relates to the roles and responsibilities of the executive. That being said, MUNSU provides a service and is not in any way a business. Our primary responsibility as a Union is providing affordable services the students want and need, not finding ways to implement internal austerity measures in the name of chasing profits that in no way translate to an improved capacity to address student needs. The idea that the Union needs to turn a profit at the expense of the subsidized services, advocacy, and resources currently available to students belies a deep misunderstanding of the role of the Students’ Union.

Why should students vote for you and what changes would you bring to the union if you were elected?

I am asking that students re-elect me as Director of Student Life because I believe that, in being a part of the executive team that has confronted the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have developed important skills and a thorough understanding of the needs and responsibilities of the Student Life portfolio. Over the last year, I have implemented internal and external mechanisms for processing Recognition, Ratification, and Grant/Funding applications more efficiently and have become adept at handling internal conflicts within Clubs, Societies, and Resource Centres. I led the charge in offering free Webex accounts to ratified student groups and have developed a strong relationship with the Student Experience Office that will help us to improve student group activities and promotion across the whole university. I hope members will consider this record and re-elect me as Director of Student Life.

Name: Targiv Sanan Roham Position: Executive Director of Student Life

Tell us a little about yourself:

I’m a passionate international student from Bangladesh in the second year of pursuing my International Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. I’ve always been the kid who’s wanted to create change wherever I’ve been involved. I’ve spent the better part of my teenage years involved in community service which began during my exchange year in the US from 2015-16 and is something I still love doing.

For the last five years, the student union has reported large deficits in its service budgets. How would you better handle student money, if elected?

My first job would be to familiarize myself with the issues and study the previous years’ finances. I for one, believe that change is obviously not a singular objective but a collective one. I can take an initiative but for the effects to trickle down, it must be a collective effort and I’d like to work with the other executive members and staff members if elected to make changes in how we allocate money to be more efficient. For example, increasing funds to clubs and societies, reallocate funds from areas where we are losing money and create a more holistic financial future plan.

Why should students vote for you and what changes would you bring to the union if you were elected?

As an international student, it’s often tough living thousands of miles away from family, in a completely new place with completely new people and culture. However, these adversities are what make me a far more passionate and hardworking candidate as MUNSU gives me a purpose, a reason to look forward to the future and work even harder to create an inclusive atmosphere where everyone belongs. It makes me more aware of the issues faced by international students and I recognize problems from a neutral point of view. International students need representation and what better way than having an international student in the student body government. MUNSU needs a fresh face and a change in the dynamics. We need to make the student body more active and make them feel like not only do they belong in MUN but why it’s an absolutely amazing opportunity to be a part of such a great atmosphere, the atmosphere which I would passionately pursue to provide. Throughout the year I’d like to engage the student body through events, projects and conversations. I’d like to focus on the clubs and societies as I believe they’re at the bedrock of engagement for students. That’s how students would make friends and find their passions outside of the classrooms which I believe is an essential part of growth and belonging throughout a student’s years at MUN.

DIRECTOR OF CAMPAIGN

Candidates who did not submit a bio by the deadline: Mehzabin Chowdhury

Name: Draco Dunphy Position: Executive Director of Campaigns

Tell us a little about yourself:

I am a 21 year old BBA and BA student from Harbour Main, NL and I’m the first in my family to pursue a university degree. I’m passionate about language revitalization, linguistics and public policy, and I love the outdoors.

For the last five years, the student union has reported large deficits in its service budgets. How would you better handle student money, if elected?

Like when I was serving as the Sustainability Director, I would stand against excessively high orders of certain MUNSU promotional materials as it is neither economically nor environmentally sustainable to have large amounts of outdated materials piling up. Furthermore, I would push for service optimizations to ensure that students are able to make the most of the services they pay for. In my experience, it seems that students often don’t know about many of the services that MUNSU provides, and I think that’s one of the first things that needs to be worked on.

Why should students vote for you and what changes would you bring to the union if you were elected?

A vote for me is a vote for someone with experience. I have been involved in student organizing for the last two years, and in those two years, I have served as the MUNSU Sustainability Director, as a member of the Senate of Memorial University, as a member of the MUNSU Campaigns Committee, as the Indigenous Students’ Rep of CFS-NL and as the interim CFS National Executive Rep for the Circle of First Nations, Métis and Inuit Students. I have had experiences in developing campaigns with the CFS-FCÉÉ in different capacities, and I have had experience in implementing campaigns at Memorial University.

In terms of changes that I would bring to the union, I want to ensure that many of the internal processes of MUNSU become more environmentally sustainable and that opportunity cost is considered before spending decisions are made.

DIRECTOR OF ADVOCACY

Name: Jawad Chowdhury Position: Executive Director of Advocacy

Tell us a little about yourself:

I am a second-year student completing my Bachelor of Science with a focus in computer

science. My change-maker journey started from Asia Pacific Youth Exchange, Thailand, where I served the community and platform with more than 600 people as a delegate and moderator. I am a big believer in social enterprises and open-source technology. In my freshman year at Memorial University, my team won the Map the System MUN rounds with an open-source personal care technology idea called ‘weDoc.’ My team and I are still working on the project, and our goal is ultimately to provide free health care with the help of open-source AI technology. Besides this, I am also the vice-president of events and planning at the international students’ resource center, and general secretary of the Bangladesh Students’ association. I am very passionate about Advocating for student voices across Memorial University. I play bass guitar and take portrait photos in my free time.

For the last five years, the student union has reported large deficits in its service budgets. How would you better handle student money, if elected?

Let us de-fund the Attic, CHMR radio, and the Breezeway bar. These projects should be adapted to the current revenue structure and should be self-sustaining. MUNSU’s primary focus should be on spending money on things that matter to the students. A student start-up and training grant shall be introduced, a part of the fund mainly focusing on international students. International Students at MUN suffer many income insecurities, making it harder for them to operate at maximum potential. This fund might act as an inspiration to many international students. Our university is only as good as our graduates. Having a start-up and training fund will make sustainable developments for the university and its students.

Why should students vote for you and what changes would you bring to the union if you were elected?

Although considered public information, many students don’t know about their rights on and off the campus. My job, first and foremost, is to raise awareness so that students can become strong advocates of their voices, especially under these circumstances when academic misconduct at Memorial has peaked and broken records. Students with academic withdrawal suffer greatly mentally when issued with such a decision. It is crucial to address their mental state before navigating them to academic appeals. I believe it will inspire them to return to studies and continue studying with full academic integrity. It is essential to understand that a student’s academic career always comes first. International students are very vulnerable to this topic since their eligibility to study in Canada will depend on whether they can continue their studies. Being an international student myself, I understand the pressure and mental stress these students go through. I help with all possible resources to navigate them with care and in the most stress-free environment possible.

Students, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, have a voice that should be appropriately represented at every university decision-making place. Having a strong network with students across all communities at MUN will help me become a strong advocate for their voices. I am very passionate about advocating for an equal and accessible society and working relentlessly to better the student community at Memorial University. I strive to represent all student interests and ensure that students are heard equally.

Name: John Isiswe Mweemba Position: Director of Advocacy

Tell us a little about yourself:

I am pursuing a Political Science honors degree and double majoring in Law and Society. I believe I am an approachable person outside of academics; I love to meet new people and give back whenever I can. I am a very passionate person – I love to express myself as much as possible through music and writing. As a person who has played a lot of team sports, being a team player is a key characteristic I have added through many years of sports. As a lover and player of soccer and basketball, I am used to going the extra mile for my team and those around me. I am a lifelong learner who believes the best way to learn is through traveling and seeing. I have had the opportunity to visit four continents in which I have learned so much. I am not just a student at MUN but in life as well; I am always looking to improve myself as a person and a learner.

For the last five years, the student union has reported large deficits in its service budgets. How would you better handle student money, if elected?

Institutions like MUNSU are constructed for the benefit of the student and should always strive to better the student experience at MUN. Budget cuts and deficits hinder this process. However, mismanagement of funding is equally as important. If I were to be elected to the advocacy position, I would ensure resources are put into student services that thoroughly help students – like accessible legal aid for all students.

Why should students vote for you and what changes would you bring to the union if you were elected?

Voting John for Advocacy would be a vote for equality and representation for all students at MUN. I have had the opportunity to represent minorities at MUN as well as departments therefore I have seen many issues to be improved upon. I would ensure every student receives as much help as possible regardless if they are an international or a local person because everyone deserves the most from MUN. I will make sure to advocate for every students’ needs despite the adversity we have faced this year. I believe representation is vital in the student experience and I will ensure that everyone receives the assistance they need as well as the representation if elected.

Name: Advay Khaitan (Adi) (they/them) Postition: Director of Advocacy

Tell us a little about yourself:

I’m Adi, and I go by they/them pronouns. I’m a third-year business major hoping to move into either social work or psychiatry (medicine). While I still have an uncertain path, I do know I love helping people and I wish to make a career out of it. I’ve advocated for students in the past as the Paton College Representative on MUNSU’s board of directors while serving on the elections (temporarily), campaigns, student life, advocacy, policy review, membership engagement, and hiring committees on MUNSU, residence executive committee, the residence council, senate committee on academic appeals, and the senate committee on course evaluations. Apart from these, I also started the Migrant Students United MUN chapter, was among the first members of the Migrant Students United national movement and continued to advocate for students when I wasn’t doing any of those.

I am currently a MUN ambassador, a volunteer assistant and MUN liaison with the Student Volunteer Bureau, a peer supporter at the Internationalization Office, and a proud member of MUN SAGA. I also volunteer to help people struggling with their mental health and I’m trained in well over 50 mental health courses along with some physical health ones including Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support. I’ve also had the tremendous opportunity to receive entrepreneurial training through start-up incubators and accelerators including the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship, Propel ICT, and the Genesis Centre. Apart from my interest in helping people and learning new things, I also enjoy meeting new people, and making friends from around the globe.

For the last five years, the student union has reported large deficits in its service budgets. How would you better handle student money, if elected?

While I’m aware of the losses, I’ve had the tremendous opportunity to hear from a plethora of students on what could have potentially caused these losses. While I acknowledge that profit isn’t the purpose behind these stores, and I would love to talk about the inevitable doom capitalism will lead us to, I will perhaps save that for some other day.

I believe that a major mistake being made is MUNSU stopped listening to and proactively asking students what they would like to see. Breezeway is a massive market for on-campus residents; however, many students I’ve spoken to dislike going there or don’t find it fascinating enough. Students want food, open space, and more entertainment. As a business student with entrepreneurial experience, I’m aware that there is so much room for change, and I will help bring those about to the best of my ability.

The Attic is competing with the university’s bookstore for many things as well leaving a massive question in the minds of many people: what can you get at the Attic for cheaper except for bus pass or Canada Post? I don’t think it is prints considering the costs at the Attic is twice what it is at other printing spaces on campus.

With that being said, I understand this is not the Executive Director of Advocacy’s territory so I would make sure to let the Executive Director of Finance do their job (which I’m sure the student body will do an excellent job in selecting), but I’ll do my best to work alongside them and provide them with all the support I can; after all we work as a team.

Why should students vote for you and what changes would you bring to the union if you were elected?

I’ve been actively involved as a volunteer and an employee on campus. I was previously the Paton College Representative with MUNSU, where I participated in a combination of ten MUNSU and MUN committees. I also work as a peer supporter where I interact with students in quarantine for all 14 days of their self-isolation making sure they’re doing okay. Apart from this, I have volunteered with the business administration undergraduate student society, the Student Volunteer Bureau, as a mental health representative, MUN Mentor, and a MUN ambassador. This experience has immensely helped me get involved within the university, learn more about changes people wish to see, and being the Executive Director of Advocacy would help me bring those ideas and viewpoints to fruition, advocate for students, and help me continue fighting for us! In my various involvements around the campus, I’ve also had the opportunity to build upon relationships with various members of the university community, which I believe would be of tremendous help to me in my role. Apart from this, I would also use this opportunity to work with the Board of Directors, the university administration, and more importantly, the students (that’s you) to fight for our rights and make our voices heard. As the Paton College Representative, I have a proven history of working for students, increasing accountability, and keeping my word. I have had the opportunity to work with some wonderful students across residences and build upon relationships between Student Residences and students living under their roof. I’ve been an advocate for more voice on the table, and a strong believer of the importance of dialogue and communication to offer and receive constructive criticism to better serve the student body. As a student who identifies as a member of the LGBTTQQIAA2S+ community, a student of color, an international student, a mental health advocate, a student with a disability, someone who has lived both on and off-campus, an active volunteer, a feminist, and an ally to people from other constituencies, I hope to build upon the egalitarian culture and the culture of consent and acceptance at Memorial. Remember to vote and spread the word by sharing this post and commenting what you wish to see from your Executive Director of Advocacy.

Here are my 6 promises to students that I aim to work on if I get elected:

● I will have an open and ongoing communication with all students to make sure everyone feels heard and welcome.

● I will work my ass off to advocate for students and to make sure all of us are heard and treated fairly.

● I will serve, represent, and work with students to the best of my ability, since we deserve to be heard and we matter!

● I will hold myself accountable and try my best to achieve nothing short of an ideal outcome.

● I will work towards ensuring there is student representation always involved in decisions made at the university.

● I will treat each advocacy case as my own and put my heart and soul in representing students.

I understand that holding this position and being able to use my voice is a privilege, and I intend to use that privilege on representing the student body and making our voices heard to the best of my ability.

Also, I’m fun, I promise!

DIRECTOR OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS, COMMUNICATIONS, AND RESEARCH (ACCLAIMED)

Name: Hilary Hennessey Position: I have acclaimed the Executive Director of External Affairs, Communications, and Research position at MUNSU.

Tell us a little about yourself:

As a way to formally introduce myself, my name is Hilary Hennessey, and I am a third-year Bachelor of Social Work student. I am the oldest out of five siblings, and the first to attend university. Since coming to Memorial, I have been interested in social and criminal justice, as well as advocacy, which is what influenced me to apply to the School of Social Work in 2019 and go on to complete a Certificate in Criminology in the Fall of 2020. In addition to this, I am very passionate about raising awareness of mental health and ensuring that individuals have proper access to the resources and support they need to succeed within their environment. On a non-academic note, I am a lover of tea, studying in coffee shops, spending time with family and engaging in outdoor activities such as hiking with friends. I am also obsessed with animals, so I am quick to harness any opportunity to mention that I am a proud dog momma to a three-year-old Gordon Setter named Waylon.

For the last five years, the student union has reported large deficits in its service budgets. How would you better handle student money, if elected?

As I have worked under the current Executive Director of External Affairs, Communications, and Research, as the Communications Assistant for the past 8 months, I have been included in vital conversations with board members that relate to how we can better utilize and distribute our funds at the Students’ Union. Based on these conversations, I believe that there is a dire need to invest more time, money, and effort in promoting and ensuring the mental health and well-being of all students.

As there have been concerns raised about Newfoundland students, and members of our community, facing high levels of stress and anxiety at this time, as a result of the pandemic, I believe that better budgeting support services to help students cope with the aftermath of COVID-19, and all the challenges that have come along with that, needs to be made a top priority. I believe that the Students’ Union can potentially utilize student funds to support initiatives that would benefit mental health resources and support at our university.

As your Executive Director of External Affairs, Communications, and Research, I will make it a priority of mine to seek various ways in which we can eliminate barriers to achieving mental wellness, and better these services for all undergraduate students at Memorial University. In saying that, I believe that I can respectfully communicate presenting concerns raised with board members, work together to evaluate such areas with concerning parties, and most importantly, emphasize the need to further consult students on this matter, as a way to truly reflect the current wants and needs of those we are committed to representing.

Why should students vote for you and what changes would you bring to the union if you were elected?

Although students will not have the opportunity to vote for me, as I have been appointed to this position, I still wanted to take this opportunity to share what changes I wish to bring to MUNSU. After having conversations with the current Executive Director of External Affairs, Communications, and Research, I am hoping to continue working in areas that we have identified as in dire need of change such as, ensuring all Memorial University students know what the Students’ Union is, and what we have to offer them. Therefore, while in this position, I am hoping to generate more awareness of MUNSU and the various ways we can offer support and guidance to students throughout their undergraduate journey.

As a result of the knowledge, experience, and certification I have obtained thus far, I believe that I cultivate the skills needed to break down presenting barriers contributing to inadequate communication between students and directors at the Students’ Union. From working and volunteering with the Students’ Union throughout the last year, I am aware that there is a lack of input from the student community, however, during my term as an Executive Director, I am committed to making a change and attempting to establish that needed connection. I also believe it is important to make known that I value transparency. In saying that, while in this position, I will be committed to constantly seeking, encouraging and welcoming honest feedback from undergraduate students, as a way to gain insight on how we can better the wonderful services that MUNSU has to offer.

As mentioned, I have a deep understanding of the importance of having access to adequate mental health resources and support. Therefore, I am making it a goal of mine to work collaboratively with board members, student resource centres, and the external community to establish ways in which we can eliminate barriers to achieving mental wellness and accessing such supports at our university.

I am very honoured and excited to have the opportunity to utilize the skills, experience, and education that I have obtained thus far to advocate and be a voice for students. In saying that, I am really looking forward to the upcoming academic year. However, I want students to be just as excited for the future that lies ahead. Therefore, if you have any insight on how we can work together to make MUNSU, and Memorial University, a better place for all students, especially communication and engagement wise, please do not hesitate to reach out to me personally at [email protected].