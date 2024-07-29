MUN’s top earners: Bose Tops Memorial’s Sunshine List

Advertisement

President pro tempore Neil Bose was the highest paid employee at Memorial this past year earning a total of $406,300. For comparison with other leaders in the public sector, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, is currently paid $400,000 per year, and NL Premier Andrew Furey makes $160,525. However, in comparison with the top 10 paid university presidents in Ontario, Bose would be number ten.

Last month, salaries and compensation for MUN employees earning over $100,000 were released through the provincial Government’s annual Sunshine List. 1,181 MUN employees have made the list, with an average compensation of $135,065.05, and a total of $161,132,600.

One individual was granted exemption on the basis that the disclosure of their compensation could “threaten the safety, or mental or physical health of that employee.”

In the interest of students and the broader public, the Muse has collected the top figures from this list and ranked the highest salaries.

Base Salary includes the minimum agreed amount which is paid to an individual at Memorial. Total salary includes other payments received from MUN such as overtime, bonuses, and retroactive pay. It excludes other compensation that comes from Eastern Health for clinical work, or other outside funding.

Top 25 Highest Paid Employees at MUN

Employee Name: Campus: Job Title: Base Salary: Total: 1. Neil Bose St. John’s President $353,700 $406,200 2. Margaret Steele Medicine Full Professor $324,700 $337,700 3. Raymond Gosine St. John’s Associate Vice-President $291,400 $302,800 4. Jeffrey Pittman St. John’s Full Professor $274,200 $283,300 5. Ian Sutherland Grenfell Vice-President (Grenfell) $263,700 $263,700 6. Lisa Browne St. John’s Vice-President (Administration, Finance & Advancement) $247,000 $250,500 7. Donna Hardy Cox St. John’s Associate Vice-President (Academic) & Dean of Students $238,800 $247,000 8. Mark Abrahams St. John’s Full Professor $235,100 $243,200 9. Jennifer Lokash St. John’s Provost and Vice-President (Academic) Pro Tempore $232,000 $244,800 10. Octavia Dobre St. John’s Dean/Full Professor $227,900 $243,500 11. Ashlee Cunsolo Labrador Institute Vice-Provost, Labrador Campus/Full Professor $227,600 $241,800 12. Travor Brown St. John’s Dean/Full Professor $225,500 $233,900 13. Paul Brett Marine Institute Vice-President (Fisheries & Marine Institute) $223,100 $225,800 14. Sean Cadigan St. John’s Full Professor $221,500 $229,100 15. Catharyn Andersen St. John’s Vice-President (Indigenous) $220,000 $245,400 16. Robert Shea St. John’s Associate Professor $216,100 $216,100 17. Shawn Bugden St. John’s Dean/Associate Professor $214,500 $222,100 18. D. Scott Worsfold St. John’s General Counsel $213,500 $214,700 19. Natasha Hurley St. John’s Dean/Full Professor $209,700 $217,600 20. Jeffrey Parsons St. John’s Full Professor $209,200 $216,200 21. Alice Gaudine St. John’s Full Professor $207,200 $214,200 22. Brenda Wilson Medicine Associate Dean/Full Professor $207,200 $215,100 23. John Hanchar St. John’s Full Professor $207,000 $213,900 24. Edward Kendall Medicine Full Professor $207,000 $213,900 25. Lorne Sulsky St. John’s Full Professor $207,000 $213,900 Source: Memorial University Compensation Disclosure 2023.

MUN salaries visualized

For the purposes of accessibility, we’ve visualized this data through a series of charts, shown below.

Figure 1: Represents the distribution of base salaries between the highest and lowest-paid.

Figure 2: Shows the breakdown of the top twenty-five base salaries at MUN compared to total salaries.

Figure 3: Represents the proportional shares of the top ten total salaries in size and comparison to one another.

Administrative Bloat? Ask the Auditor General

Last year, an investigation of MUN by the Provincial Auditor General found that MUN has the highest executive salaries in Canada compared to other universities. The report also highlighted a difference of $143,000 between the salaries of an assistant deputy minister and a campus vice president.

According to the report, MUN has the highest administrative costs in Canada, $2,369 per student as of Winter of 2023, $893 higher than the national average. Additionally, some executives were granted packages allowing ninety-five days of annual leave, this amounts to over a third of the working year. The report also found that there were no position descriptions for 97% of positions in one sample, which included twenty-nine management jobs and seven vice-president positions.

Memorial accepted findings of the Auditor General’s report but also provided additional context:

“The university and the Board of Regents are committed to addressing the recommendations while maintaining the university’s autonomy and continuing to serve the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. … Memorial is committed to ensuring the best possible use of public resources while attracting and retaining professionals with the necessary skills and experience to run its operations effectively. Memorial aims to pay its employees fairly by comparing their salaries to what is typical in the job market. The university strives to keep salaries around the middle point of what similar jobs in similar markets pay.”

We have reached out to Neil Bose and Memorial for comment and will update with their response.