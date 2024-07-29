MUN’s top earners: Bose Tops Memorial’s Sunshine List

Jacob Laybolt
neil bose
Neil Bose was appointed President pro-tempore on April 6, 2023. (Gazette)
President pro tempore Neil Bose was the highest paid employee at Memorial this past year earning a total of $406,300. For comparison with other leaders in the public sector, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, is currently paid $400,000 per year, and NL Premier Andrew Furey makes $160,525. However, in comparison with the top 10 paid university presidents in Ontario, Bose would be number ten.

Last month, salaries and compensation for MUN employees earning over $100,000 were released through the provincial Government’s annual Sunshine List. 1,181 MUN employees have made the list, with an average compensation of $135,065.05, and a total of $161,132,600.

One individual was granted exemption on the basis that the disclosure of their compensation could “threaten the safety, or mental or physical health of that employee.”

In the interest of students and the broader public, the Muse has collected the top figures from this list and ranked the highest salaries.

Base Salary includes the minimum agreed amount which is paid to an individual at Memorial. Total salary includes other payments received from MUN such as overtime, bonuses, and retroactive pay. It excludes other compensation that comes from Eastern Health for clinical work, or other outside funding.

Top 25 Highest Paid Employees at MUN

Employee Name:Campus:Job Title:Base Salary:Total:
1. Neil BoseSt. John’sPresident$353,700$406,200
2. Margaret SteeleMedicineFull Professor$324,700$337,700
3. Raymond GosineSt. John’sAssociate Vice-President$291,400$302,800
4. Jeffrey PittmanSt. John’sFull Professor$274,200$283,300
5. Ian SutherlandGrenfellVice-President (Grenfell)$263,700$263,700
6. Lisa BrowneSt. John’sVice-President (Administration, Finance & Advancement)$247,000$250,500
7. Donna Hardy CoxSt. John’sAssociate Vice-President (Academic) & Dean of Students$238,800$247,000
8. Mark AbrahamsSt. John’sFull Professor$235,100$243,200
9. Jennifer LokashSt. John’sProvost and Vice-President (Academic) Pro Tempore$232,000$244,800
10. Octavia DobreSt. John’sDean/Full Professor$227,900$243,500
11. Ashlee CunsoloLabrador InstituteVice-Provost, Labrador Campus/Full Professor$227,600$241,800
12. Travor BrownSt. John’sDean/Full Professor$225,500$233,900
13. Paul BrettMarine InstituteVice-President (Fisheries & Marine Institute)$223,100$225,800
14. Sean CadiganSt. John’sFull Professor$221,500$229,100
15. Catharyn AndersenSt. John’sVice-President (Indigenous)$220,000$245,400
16. Robert SheaSt. John’sAssociate Professor$216,100$216,100
17. Shawn BugdenSt. John’sDean/Associate Professor$214,500$222,100
18. D. Scott WorsfoldSt. John’sGeneral Counsel$213,500$214,700
19. Natasha HurleySt. John’sDean/Full Professor$209,700$217,600
20. Jeffrey ParsonsSt. John’sFull Professor$209,200$216,200
21. Alice GaudineSt. John’sFull Professor$207,200$214,200
22. Brenda WilsonMedicineAssociate Dean/Full Professor$207,200$215,100
23. John HancharSt. John’sFull Professor$207,000$213,900
24. Edward KendallMedicineFull Professor$207,000$213,900
25. Lorne SulskySt. John’sFull Professor$207,000$213,900
Source: Memorial University Compensation Disclosure 2023.

MUN salaries visualized

For the purposes of accessibility, we’ve visualized this data through a series of charts, shown below.

image
Figure 1: Represents the distribution of base salaries between the highest and lowest-paid.
image
Figure 2: Shows the breakdown of the top twenty-five base salaries at MUN compared to total salaries.
image
Figure 3: Represents the proportional shares of the top ten total salaries in size and comparison to one another.

Administrative Bloat? Ask the Auditor General

Last year, an investigation of MUN by the Provincial Auditor General found that MUN has the highest executive salaries in Canada compared to other universities. The report also highlighted a difference of $143,000 between the salaries of an assistant deputy minister and a campus vice president.

According to the report, MUN has the highest administrative costs in Canada, $2,369 per student as of Winter of 2023, $893 higher than the national average. Additionally, some executives were granted packages allowing ninety-five days of annual leave, this amounts to over a third of the working year. The report also found that there were no position descriptions for 97% of positions in one sample, which included twenty-nine management jobs and seven vice-president positions.

Memorial accepted findings of the Auditor General’s report but also provided additional context:

“The university and the Board of Regents are committed to addressing the recommendations while maintaining the university’s autonomy and continuing to serve the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. … Memorial is committed to ensuring the best possible use of public resources while attracting and retaining professionals with the necessary skills and experience to run its operations effectively. Memorial aims to pay its employees fairly by comparing their salaries to what is typical in the job market. The university strives to keep salaries around the middle point of what similar jobs in similar markets pay.”

We have reached out to Neil Bose and Memorial for comment and will update with their response.

