Miscellaneous

MUN’s appeal is ‘out of pure greed’: MUNSU Disability Rep comments on William Sears case

miguel henriques 8atMWER8bI unsplash
Image credits: Miguel Henriques via Unsplash
Avatar
Shreya Hande

Shreya is a 3rd year Biology major at Memorial University, minoring in Psychology. She is passionate about writing, and hopes to make meaningful contributions through her work as a staff writer at The Muse. Her hobbies are reading, listening to music, watching true-crime shows and exploring St. John's.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
248 Following 3.4K Followers
MUN's appeal is 'out of pure greed': MUNSU Disability Rep comments on William Sears case. Written by: Shreya Hande https://t.co/xYzMXAtxBN
22 hours ago
@kateality @emhoult Love this!!
2 days ago
“Second Shot,” co-written by Kiersten Noel and Timothy Matson, is an original NL musical about curling. Written by… https://t.co/8wqdmgCbUl
4 days ago
Monday 12 1 pm 1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x