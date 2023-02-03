MUNL winter break to go ahead as scheduled

Memorial University’s Faculty Association (MUNFA) has been on strike since Monday, January 30th. While many classes and labs conducted by full-time faculty have been suspended for the duration of the strike, there is growing uncertainty around course plans for the remainder of the semester.



In a recent email to students, however, the university has announced that the winter semester break will go ahead as planned in the university calendar.

It is scheduled from February 20th (Monday) to February 24th (Friday). The university has also encouraged students to check the course selection tool for any status changes for classes/labs.