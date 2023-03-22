MUNL Tax Clinic available to students

It’s everyone’s favourite time of year again, tax season! The 2022 tax season is upon us, meaning students at Memorial must dive into their finances. Tax time can be stressful for many. Hunting down various documents, the confusion of what credits to claim, and the fear of doing it all wrong lead many to worry.

Fortunately, the MUNL Tax Clinic has got your back. Students at Memorial can file their taxes for free using their services right here on campus!

For March and April, MUNL’s Tax Clinic operates every Tuesday from 6 pm – 10 pm at the Landing (UC3015) with no appointment necessary.

Attending University entitles you to a tax credit, allowing you to reduce the amount of taxable income (the amount of taxes paid). Additionally, depending on your income, you may be entitled to various payments, such as the GST, for those with low and middle incomes.

For most, the CRA’s filing deadline is April 30, 2023. So be sure to file before the deadline!