MUNL launches the first round of Work Integrated Learning Program placements for post-secondary students

Photo by Cathryn Lavery on Unsplash

Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador has launched the Work Integrated Learning (WIL) program in partnership with Business + Higher Education Roundtable, RBC Future Launch, and the Government of Canada.

It is an initiative intended to provide relevant work experience to students from all disciplines. They are micro-placements that last 5 or 10 days, which allow students to temporarily immerse themselves in a full-time working environment, helping them build necessary skills for all fields of work and study.

It is important to note that these placements are unpaid, but the university will cover the costs of relocation should a student need to temporarily relocate from St. John’s to a rural part of the province to complete their placement. The costs covered include travel, meals, and accommodation.

One of the major benefits of such a program is that it is available to international students, those who do not have co-op or work terms integrated into their degree program, as well as students who have little to no experience – all groups that are usually unable to find long-term work positions while studying. As the placements take place during semester breaks, this provides an opportunity for students to get relevant work experience without it affecting their studies. Furthermore, remote positions are also available, so students not currently in the province due to the pandemic are also able to apply!

Further benefits include learning in a “real world” setting, improving current skills as well as gaining new transferrable skills, access to valuable connections for future employability, and exposure to other career paths students may not have considered before, such as business, municipal, and non-profit.

Additionally, programs such as the WIL have shown that they contribute to a more enriching student experience, and higher satisfaction and retention rates.

To be eligible to apply to jobs under this program, you must be an undergraduate student completing your first degree at MUN.

“Students can expect to get hands-on work experience during their micro-placement with an employer. They will be able to build a network in NL and gain skill sets that they can use in future roles. Even though the placements are 5 or 10 days in length, students will still be able to transfer the skills that they have learned to another role. This is a great opportunity for students who may not have a co-op as part of their program to gain meaningful work experience. It’s also an opportunity to explore other roles that may defer from your career interests.” Diana Joanes, WIL Coordinator

The first round of placements has already begun, and students have been assigned roles ranging from research assistants, website developers, and even writers at The Muse!

The next upcoming deadline to apply for WIL Program placements is March 10th.

To learn more about this valuable opportunity, check out WIL Program or contact the WIL Program Coordinator, Diana Joanes, at dpj522@mun.ca