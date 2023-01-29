Strike action deemed low risk for international student study permits

As of 27th January 2023, the internationalization office (IO) released information about the impact the Memorial University Faculty Association (MUNFA) strike may have on international students at MUNL.

The strike is scheduled to begin on 30th January 2023 at 12:01 am, and international students are only at significant risk if the strike lasts beyond 150 days.

This means issues regarding their study permits will only be in jeopardy if the strike goes on longer than that time frame.

According to the Communications Manager for the Office of the Provost and Vice-President at MUNL (2023), no Canadian university has ever experienced a strike of 150 days or longer, and it is “an extremely unlikely scenario.”

International students don’t need to worry, as the Internationalization Office sent out that information to make them aware of what could happen if the strike went on for that long.

This information is crucial to international students as they have one of the highest vulnerability levels at Canadian universities because of their temporal immigration status. Below is some of the information that the IO shared.

Information shared by the internationalization office shared

One can stay in Canada on their study permit for 150 days while classes are paused. Only beyond 150 days, will one need to return to their country of residence or apply for another status to remain in Canada.

The university will try to extend and/or condense the semester, to make up for the lost weeks/classes. If classes do not resume, international students may have to register for the spring semester to maintain their study permit and the privileges it comes with.

One can continue to work normally until classes return or for the next 150 days. This strike will not affect any international student’s eligibility for a post-graduate work permit as it is an action beyond the student’s control.

If one’s study permit will expire soon, they must apply for an extension before its expiry. The extension application must include an enrolment verification letter and a letter of explanation about Memorial’s strike situation (more information on the IO Website).

One can travel outside Canada if they have a valid study permit, temporary resident visa (TRV) or electronic travel authorization (eTA). The student(s) must also be prepare for questioning from a board officer about why they wish to return to Canada during a strike at their university (that is if the strike is not over).

Overall, there is still no new information about whether the strike will happen, but it is valuable for students to be aware of some of the real consequences they may face if the strike does occur.

For more information about the impacts of the strike on international students, one can contact the internationalization office at international@mun.ca, visit the IRCC website, or the University Labour Relations for more information about MUNFA strike.