Features

MUNL hosts “Whale Of A Day”

Photo Credit: Jenna Reid
Jenna Reid
Jenna Reid

Jenna Reid is a 3rd-year communication studies student at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador. She is an upcoming journalist passionate about people, issues, and trends affecting our communities and culture. She is also this summer's HOT 99.1 Fun Finder. Contact Jenna at: themusechief@gmail.com

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
243 Following 3.4K Followers
Volunteering can get you to places you never realized you could go and experience things you didn’t know you could… https://t.co/rfshJvFr1W
8 hours ago
MUNL hosted its first “Whale Of A Day” event at the Core Science Facility last Saturday (May 14th, 2022), and it’s… https://t.co/clrqws9SK3
2 days ago
In recent years, citizens have pointed out the hypocrisy of giant corporations and governments who make a big deal… https://t.co/VjAl2hGenQ
1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x