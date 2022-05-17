MUNL hosts “Whale Of A Day”

MUNL hosted its first “Whale Of A Day” event at the Core Science Facility last Saturday (May 14th, 2022), and it’s safe to say- its attendees had a whale of a time.

Memorial marketed this event as a day of family fun and education under the blue whale skeleton, 1300 people were drawn as they visited 24 various exhibits related to ocean sciences.

Photo Credit: Jenna Reid

Lisa Browne, Vice-President, Advancement and External Relations at Memorial University, provided a statement for the Muse:

We are so thrilled with the turnout for Whale of a Day, which was the launch of our year celebrating all things oceans at Memorial called The Big Splash. Twenty-four exhibitors shared their rich knowledge and expertise about oceans with 1300 visitors. This event was consistent with our strategic pillars Commitment to Communities, Dynamic Research and Proactive Programs. We welcomed people into a new building demonstrating research and programs in a hands-on, meaningful way. In ten years time, I hope a new undergraduate student walks through the Core Science Facility and remembers their visit to a Whale of a Day!” Lisa Browne, Vice-President, Advancement and External Relations at Memorial University

Exhibit Highlight

One exhibit of particular interest was Andronowski Labs which caught the attention of many children.

Dr. Andronowski’s research team prepared a bone demonstration that compared how the bones of various mammals (e.gwhale, moose, seals, caribou, lynx, etc.) from Newfoundland and Labrador compared to each other (and to humans).

Their presentation further provides attendees with interactive stations that illustrate skeletal differences between human and other animal bones, focusing on those that are similar between species (e.g., femur).

They also taught the public about certain bony features that help discern who an individual might have been during life using forensic anthropological methods (e.g., height, age, sex, etc.) and how they can locate and test some of these features on themselves.

Pictures

Entrance to the event (photo credit: Jenna Reid)

Memorial University’s Blue Whale Skeleton (Photo credit: Jenna Reid)

Crowds gathered at MUN Core Science Facility (Photo Credit: Jenna Reid)

Whale Baleen- learn more: https://uk.whales.org/whales-dolphins/what-is-baleen/ (Photo Credit: Jenna Reid)

Ocean Science Centre Touch Tanks (Photo Credit: Jenna Reid)

Ocean Science Centre (Photo Credit: Jenna Reid)

Photo Credit: Jenna Reid

Photo Credit: Jenna Reid

Photo Credit: Jenna Reid

Photo Credit: Jenna Reid

Learn more about Whale of a Day: https://gazette.mun.ca/public-engagement/sea-of-knowledge/

Get involved with ocean sciences at Memorial: https://www.mun.ca/osc/facilities-and-services/seal-facility/get-involved/

Marine Institute: https://www.mi.mun.ca/