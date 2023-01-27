MUNL apologizes for “clerical error” amid “picket line crossing” plagiarism accusations

In a recent communique to Memorial Students, the administration issued a set of suggestions to MUN students who will still be enrolled in courses taught by lecturers and professors not striking due to union affiliation (e.g., per course instructors).

However, the university was essentially accused of breaching its own code of conduct enforced on students- with many having good reason to believe that the university “cut and pasted” a list of suggestions on how to cross the picket line and continue attending classes unaffected by the strike.

The notion of crossing the picket line is controversial to many on campus (given the lack of protections for students not attending classes to strike with teachers). However, the list of suggestions drew more controversy over its similarities to a post by another university.

Similarities between Loyalist and MUNL

For context, in a March 17th, 2022 post from Loyalist College, there are eleven suggestions listed in their “Tips for Crossing a Picket Line at Loyalist College”:

Respect the picketers’ right to slow down both walking and driving traffic crossing the picket line. Expect delays, especially if you are crossing the picket line in your car. Walk or drive carefully through the picket line. Do not jeopardize your own personal safety to cross the picket line. Be calm and courteous. Do not take comments or events personally. Avoid confrontation or provocation when crossing the picket line. Do not try to rush or push through the line. If you are approached in your vehicle by a picketer who is not wearing a mask, and you do not feel comfortable rolling down your window, please ask them to put on a mask before doing so. Don’t react, argue, or become provoked. Recognize that stress levels are high for everyone.

Similarly, in a recent January 2023 post from Memorial University, there are eleven suggestions listed in their “Tips for safely crossing a picket line”:

Respect the picketers’ right to slow down both walking and driving traffic crossing the picket line. Do not jeopardize your own personal health and safety to cross the picket line. Allow extra time, especially if you are crossing the picket line in your car. Walk or drive carefully when crossing the picket line. Be calm and courteous. Do not take comments or events personally. Avoid confrontation or provocation when crossing the picket line. Do not try to rush or push through the line. Don’t react, argue, or become provoked. Recognize that stress levels are high for everyone. If you are having difficulty crossing a picket line, try an alternate route, or leave the scene and try again in a few minutes.

The two lists present nine of eleven identical points, repeated by Memorial and no prior referencing to Loyalist College. In response to the similarities, MUNL provided the following comment to The Muse:

This was a clerical error with the wrong file uploaded to the site. We are working very quickly to provide information to students, faculty and staff and, in this case, the attribution was missed. We regret the error and we apologize. A new version has been uploaded to note the source. Dave Sorenson Manager, Communications, MUNL

As of January 27th, 2023, the post was updated to include a hyperlinked disclaimer at the bottom of the post, “SOURCE: HEALTH AND SAFETY RESOURCE FROM THE LOYALIST”.

Crossing the picket line

MUNFA recently pointed the university to other institutions in Canada where students are granted the right to respect picket lines:

As suggested by MUNFA, York University provides protections to students striking with faculty from penalization, maintained in its current state since its approval in 1999.

Students who do not participate in academic activities because: a) they are unable to do so owing to a Disruption, or b) they choose not to participate in academic activities owing to a strike or lock-out on campus are entitled to immunity from penalty, to reasonable alternative access to materials covered in their absence, to reasonable extensions of deadlines and to such other remedy as Senate deems necessary and consistent with the principle of academic integrity. Section 2.2.1 of “Senate Policy on the Academic Implications of Disruptions or Cessations of University Business Due to Labour Disputes or Other Causes”

However, it does not appear that MUNL offers similar protections to students observing and standing with union strikes on campus if their classes are continuing due to non-MUNFA lecturers. MUNFA’s website states the following in its recent “Students’ questions, answered” post:

I don’t want to cross the picket line — what are my options? MUNSU is calling on the university administration to not penalize students who are unwilling to cross a picket line. This is the case at some other universities in Canada. MUNFA stands in full support of MUNSU and students on campus, and views the decision to not cross a picket line as an important personal and political one that should not be coerced by an employer or school administration. If you do not want to cross the picket line and you have classes that are scheduled to continue in the event of a strike, you should get in touch with MUNSU or GCSU about your options. Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association (MUNFA)

MUNL’s enforcement of academic standards

