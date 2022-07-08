MUNL Announces New Centre for Artificial Intelligence

Memorial University (MUNL) announced a new Centre for Artificial Intelligence and three new master’s programs today that will benefit Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing tech sector.

The three new graduate programs are software engineering, artificial intelligence, and data science. Each program is one year long, will begin in September 2022, and is already at full capacity.

The Centre for Artificial Intelligence will be on the fifth floor of the Core Science Facility and will hold short-focused programs to create highly qualified individuals, said President Timmons.

Memorial’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence will cost an estimated $ 2 million.

Breakdown of Funding

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing $432,000, while the Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and MP for St. John’s South-Mount Pearl, announced $995,000 from the Government of Canada through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

Memorial University is contributing $498,000 through revenues generated by the course-based graduate programs and continuing education (short courses) to sustain the longer-term activities of the centre. The total project cost is $1,925,000.

The funding also accounts for hiring four new faculty members and will create a state-of-the-art technology hub for this province.

“Just the beginning.”

President Vianne Timmons claims this announcement is “just the beginning” of tech development at Memorial University, with high hopes for the future.

CEO of TechNL, Florian Villaume, said this announcement is “great news for the province,” while President Timmons acknowledged that 80% of Verafin employees are MUNL alumni.

The Centre for Artificial Intelligence will serve as a collaborative teaching, outreach and continuing education space for Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing tech sector.

According to Minister Seamus O’Regan Jr. “Newfoundland and Labrador’s tech sector punches above its weight. With the support of Memorial University, we’re thriving. “A new Centre for Artificial Intelligence will help us take on the world,” O’Regan believes.

The minimum admission requirements for MUNL’s three new master’s programs can be found at the following links:

Masters in Software Engineering

Masters in Artificial Intelligence

Masters in Data Science