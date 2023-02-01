MUNFA Strike: Day Two

Today (Tuesday, Jan. 31) marked the second day of Memorial’s Faculty Association’s strike.

Strike action began on Monday, and 800 MUNFA members are picketing or helping with strike duties at multiple locations on campus starting daily at 8 am.

The weather was a bit kinder for Day 2 on the line for #FairDealAtMUNL @munfaculty Here is a wee view of the 8 am crew at Livyer's Loop…for best enjoyment, you'll want a soundtrack-I suggest playing this in one tab while watching https://t.co/CFmeQwt7AL Solidarity Forever! pic.twitter.com/Bi7L5ZGxiH — Dr. TA Loeffler (@taloeffler) January 31, 2023 Credits: Dr. TA Loeffler via Twitter

Many student groups, including the Geography Society, the Gender Studies Society, the Biology Society, and the Biochemistry Society, showed their support by providing coffee and snacks to MUNFA members on the picket line.

Image credits: Bruce March

Classes and labs conducted by full-time faculty have been put on hold.

According to picket-line captain and assistant professor Mark Hebert, members have been in good spirits from Monday despite the inclement weather, and students are being very supportive so far.