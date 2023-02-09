News

MUNFA picket captain almost struck by driver

IMG 3467
Jacob Laybolt
Jacob Laybolt

Jake is an undergraduate Political Science student studying international politics and foreign policy. He has reported on local politics, student organizing and campus activism since 2018.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
268 Following 4.1K Followers
@MUNathletics are proud to be hosting the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Swimming Championships at the Works-Aquar… https://t.co/xIkyvepT5i
3 hours ago
Recently, frustrations over St. John’s campus picket lines have boiled into blatant aggression as some drivers have… https://t.co/gy92UBEKfj
3 hours ago
@MUNFA_the_Hut Next in line to be reviewed 👀
5 hours ago
Monday 12 1 pm 1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x