MUNFA picket captain almost struck by driver

Recently, frustrations over St. John’s campus picket lines have boiled into blatant aggression as some drivers have begun to accelerate toward picketers.

The Muse has learned of several accounts from protestors where drivers actively ignored picketers’ safety.

We spoke with one picket captain and Geography Department professor who was willing to share their experience of a near-fatal incident which occurred last Wednesday, February 1st:

“I am stationed at the Elizabeth Avenue and Russell Road entrance to campus. Our picket line walks the crosswalk and due to traffic, we bring the cars forward off of the road to talk with each driver a little up from the entrance. I am standing in front of those vehicles before coming around to the side to say hello and deliver a message.



On Wednesday morning around 8:50am a red Toyota corolla with a single male driver (we also got the license plate), dangerously broke through the main line narrowly missing three faculty, headed straight for me and then skidded around me, before accelerating and also blowing the stop sign. It was clearly dangerous driving. Several of us had our adrenaline shoot up that morning for quite a while. This dangerous event also caused me to not sleep well for the past couple nights and worry about my team on the line.



The campus enforcement officers, who have been so supportive of our situation, filed a report and submitted it to RNC. CEP found the vehicle parked on campus and told RNC the name of the individual and filed the report to RNC. I have not heard from RNC and am not sure whether they have talked to the individual. We would like to see the individual come back to our picket line and fully apologize and be interested in learning more about who he is. If he is not willing to do this, several of us are considering pressing dangerous driving charges. We have always been very polite talking with the drivers and have found almost every driver extremely supportive of what we are fighting for.” MUNFA Picket Captain, Elizabeth Avenue & Russel Road

This dangerous encounter came before a recent NEWSLINE announcement on Tuesday evening from Memorial University regarding dangerous driving on the picket lines:

“Memorial has received reports of unsafe behaviours at picket lines. Strikers have a legal right to picket. Drivers are reminded to use extreme caution and watch for pedestrians when driving near Memorial campuses. Motorists should expect delays and proceed only when it is safe to do so.



If anyone experiences a safety incident, report it using the report feature in MUN Safe. Memorial is working with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and reporting illegal activity. In the event of an emergency, call 911.” Labour Relations, Memorial University – Feb 7th, 2023

In another separate interaction, a recent Tik Tok from a MUNL student who was leaving to attend an appointment received significant attention.

They reported experiencing anxiety and discomfort from an “angry” and “furious” picketer who stopped traffic, put their hand on the top of their car and repeatedly warned them of the danger of crossing the picket line.

The picketer repeatedly asked, “Do you know how dangerous it is to cross a picket line?” In the context of the above incident on February 1st and the recent statement by MUNL- it may not come as a surprise that picketers are concerned about danger on the picket lines.

Road conditions and inadequate salting of sidewalks and pavement have only increased concerns about vehicular safety for picketers.

This incident garnered extensive discussion about the picket lines impacting students who live on campus and cannot leave without possibly crossing the line. However, others noted that reducing traffic while spreading awareness of the strike is inherent in the picket lines’ main function and goals.

Furthermore, the recent reports of tension between drivers and picket lines may contribute to the anxiety on the street. This is to say: drivers may become more frustrated in response to more defensive picketers who are increasingly confronted by impatient drivers attempting to scare them off the road rather than waiting.

There also appear to be many strike-supportive students living on campus who had wished there was a method of entering and exiting without interfering in MUNFA’s picketing. Measures are enacted to resolve this concern as yellow scarves have been distributed to some, signalling a wearer’s strike support with an important reason to enter campus. Signs are also being distributed to display in car windows.

Other pedestrian students can choose to wear buttons or pins, which are available throughout the campus and distributed by MUNSU.

Regarding to broader transportation impacts from the strike, a bulletin from Metrobus has announced their severance of service to the Arctic Avenue stops on campus.

Due to the current labour dispute at MUN, buses are not able to service Arctic Avenue. Metrobus Transit – February 6th, 2023

In response to this development, some concerned individuals on Twitter shared their thoughts:

