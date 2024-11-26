Sea-Hawks volleyball off to solid start this season

It’s been a great start to the Volleyball season for the MUN Sea-Hawks, as they have won three of their first four games. Sea-hawks are already up from from last season, as MUN finished in last place in the Atlantic University Sport league the season prior with a W/L record of 0-20.

Memorial opened their season in late October against the University of Moncton Aigles Bleus. Sea-hawks put out a great effort against Moncton, they won twice against them in the opening 2-game series.

Game one of the series was a thrilling 3-2 win for the Sea-Hawks. They won a tight first set 25-18, then dropped the next two sets to go down 2-1. The Sea-Hawks persevered, they won a close fourth set and edged out Moncton 19-17 in the penultimate fifth set. The second game was much smoother for MUN, they swept Moncton 3-0 in a very solid showing from the Sea-Hawks.

Memorial defeated Moncton 3-0, start their season with a W/L record of 2-0. (Loclynn Smith)

After a perfect start to their season, the Sea-Hawks headed to Wolfville to face off against defending AUS champions, the Acadia Axewomen.

Memorial lost the first of this two game series, dropping a very tightly contested game 3-2. This was a very back-and-forth game, with each team trading sets, ultimately Acadia got the better of them in the fifth set, handing Memorial their first loss of the season. The second game of this series, the Sea-Hawks bounced back and won another very close game 3-2. This was identical to the first game, as both teams once again traded sets, and needed a fifth and deciding set to determine the outcome of this game, which ultimately saw Memorial win a close one 15-13, improving their record to 3-1.

The Sea-Hawks then returned home, where they faced off against powerhouse Dalhousie Tigers, where they pulled off a very respectable two-game split.

In the first game of this two-game set, Memorial lost 3-1. After winning a close first set 25-22, MUN dropped the following three sets, with Dalhouie’s offense being too overwhelming for Memorial. The Sea-Hawks bounced back the next day, winning a back and forth game 3-2, including the fifth and final set 15-9.

Memorial defeats undefeated Dalhousie 3-2 in a thrilling match. (Udantha Chandraratne)

This gave the Sea-Hawks a 4-2 record at the start of their road trip last weekend against Saint Mary’s, where they unfortunately dropped both games of this series.

In the first game, MUN won a long first set 30-28, but unfortunately dropped the rest of the sets, losing 3-1. The second game was also very similar, the Sea-Hawks won a long first set 30-28, then not being able to contain the Saint Mary’s offense, lost three sets in a row and lost the game 3-1.

That takes us to this weekend, where the Memorial Sea Hawks hold a 4-4 W/L record, and sit third in the AUS. Their next games are Friday, November 29th at 7:00 pm, and Saturday, November 30th at 1:00 pm at the Field House against the University of New Brunswick Reds. The Reds have a W/L record of 3-5 and sit fifth in the AUS.

That will be the final Sea-Hawks volleyball game until January 2025, giving them a well deserved break.