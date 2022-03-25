MUN students as litterbugs? Some thoughts on the state of MUN’s litter problem.

Above is a picture in the old Science building where there is (surprise, surprise) a trash receptacle available.

In my time at Memorial, I have witnessed good deeds- and some situations that ‘need improvement.’ Our University has many things to be very proud of for sure, but our recurrent littering issue is not one of them. There have been cigarettes, food and drink containers, various kinds of paper and until recently, plastic bags left on empty tables, lecture halls and classrooms. Many of us have witnessed this litter on our campus outside the library, where we may like to go for lunch on a nice day, in the hallways and the munnels- even in various stairways!

The planet’s current environmental degradation has not hit us quite as hard in this area just yet. But if we keep on littering (which frankly is just plain dumb) we could be hit with worse effects yet- and sooner than some might think. On any given day at the St John’s campus, it can be easy to spot loose items such as paper blowing across the ground and even up into our trees! People will often leave beverage and food containers on the steps outside of the library or even on the tables in the University Centre where the garbage/recycling receptacle is literally a few steps away!

In the arts building, I have literally witnessed individuals get up from eating/drinking something from the building’s Tim’s and leave all the waste behind! If there is no waste receptacle near you- just look around! They have to be on every floor and in the worst-case scenario, you can bring it to the washroom to dispose of it. Instead of pouring every bit of your brainpower into your studies or party plans for this weekend, think about the environment you are leaving behind for future students instead of whether or not your crush likes you back. Do the right thing. Pick up your garbage! At this same location, I have also witnessed cigarette butts outside, left right next to plants. Yet another way of destroying our beautiful campus.

A picture I took outside of the Arts building

Some are probably reading this article and thinking to themselves, What is this crazy lady going on about now? However, before you think I’m nuts, just use some circumspection and think about what kind of future you want for future MUN students, your family, or your kids. How about a campus where we can’t walk outside due to the environment or have to wear more than just an N-95 to go to class? That certainly does not appeal to me. Besides, isn’t part of attending post-secondary learning to be a responsible, caring adult in our own right? Caring about something that is bigger than all of us? So it is with these closing remarks that I encourage you all (whoever reads this article) to reduce their waste in whatever small ways they can and also make certain that trash ends up where trash belongs!

What better way to celebrate Spring then by helping to make our campus a little more green?

For more information on who to contact if you observe an area where there is littering, have a look at this website:

https://www.mun.ca/facman/services/a_z/trash.php