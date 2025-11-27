MUN Sea-Hawks Semester Recap

The fall semester is always an exciting time for team sports in the AUS, with the soccer season starting in August and ending in November, while both basketball and volleyball seasons got underway in the middle of October.

Women’s Soccer

Sea-Hawks women’s soccer team made first run to the finals in over a decade (Vaughan Merchant).

The women’s soccer team went on a run all the way to the AUS finals after finishing the season with a W/L/T record of 7-3-2, a one win improvement from the season prior.

After opening their season with a loss, the Sea-Hawks would go on to win their following three games, including a monstrous 7-0 victory over the UPEI Panthers that saw Zoë Rowe score a whopping five goals in one game, which was tied for the second most goals scored in a single AUS game.

One of the more impressive Sea-Hawks results came early in October, when the defending AUS champions, Cape Breton Capers, came to town for a two game series. The Capers had not lost a game since September 2023.

In their first match-up against Cape Breton, Memorial would hand them their first loss in over two years by scoring three goals in the first half and won a commanding 3-0 in a huge victory. The Capers would avenge the result the day after, splitting the series.

MUN would then win their two final road games of the year, which included a huge 6-0 win over Mount Allison.

Finally, the regular season would conclude on home turf for the Sea-Hawks, where they would pick up two draws against StFX.

MUN would finish fourth in the AUS, and booked a quarter final date against fifth seeded Acadia, coming out on top 1-0 and advancing to the semi finals for an 11th straight season.

While it was their 11th straight season in the semis, MUN had yet to make a final since they won their last AUS title in 2014.

And they were in for a tough test against the top seeded Dalhousie Tigers, who had only lost one game on the season, however, the Sea-Hawks pulled it off, defeating the Tigers 2-1 after a thrilling penalty shootout.

In their first finals appearance since 2014, the Sea-Hawks would meet up against the defending champions Cape Breton Capers, where they unfortunately were unable to pull off the victory, losing a heartbreaker 2-1.

Men’s Soccer

Men’s soccer team finished season with 4-5-3 record, getting bounced in the quarter-finals (munathletics/Instagram).

The men’s soccer team squeaked into the last AUS playoff spot, finishing with a W/L/T record of 4-5-3.

They started their season off strong, going undefeated in their first four games of the season with a 3-0-1 record, and scoring nine goals in that span.

The wheels fell off a bit after that, as they would fail to win their next five games, losing four in a row before tying a match against Acadia.

A win on the road against Mount Allison got them back on track to a 4-4-1 record, before they would fail to pick up a win in their final two regular season games.

Luckily, they tied their last match of the season against StFX, which allowed them to squeak into the final AUS playoff spot.

Women’s basketball:

The Sea-Hawks women’s basketball team boast a 3-5 record late in November (Udantha Chandraratne).

Halfway through the season, the MUN Women’s Basketball team, as of November 22nd, sit in fifth in the AUS.

They started the season rough by losing three of their first games and boasting a 1-3 record, before winning two in a row against Dalhousie in a very good team effort to bring their record .500.

They would then suffer two hard losses to UNB late in November, bringing their record down to 3-5 and knocking them to fifth place.

The Sea-Hawks would end the semester on the road against the third placed UPEI Panthers, who boasted a 6-3 record, before opening the 2026 half of their season once again on the road against StFX, where they’ll look to exact revenge against them from opening week.

Men’s Basketball:

Sea-Hawks men hold a 3-5 record and sit in final playoff spot in AUS standings (Udantha Chandraratne).

The men’s basketball team got off to a dismal start to the season, losing their first four games of the year to StFX and Acadia, albeit, three of those games were decided by less than 10 points, and the first game was a double overtime thriller decided by a score of 99-95.

They would finally earn their first two wins of the season against Dalhousie, and split the following series against UNB, including a huge 117-79 win.

As of November 22nd, the men’s team hold a 3-5 record and sit in sixth place.

Like the women’s time, they faced off against UPEI on the road, before opening the 2026 portion of their calendar on the road vs. STFX.

Women’s volleyball

Sea-Hawks hold a 4-4 record, sitting in the final AUS playoff spot (munathletics/Instagram).

The Sea-Hawks women’s volleyball team entered this current season coming off of a magical Cinderella run, where they went from 0-20 the previous season, to 10-10 and making an appearance in the Women’s Volleyball USports Championship.

They would split their first two series of the season. Firstly, they opened the season with a semi-final rematch against Dalhousie, whom they upset the year prior.

Shortly thereafter, they would have their home opening series against Acadia, once again, splitting.

They would face their toughest test of the season against an undefeated UNB, who unfortunately defeated MUN handedly in both of their meetings.

The Sea-Hawks would bounce back against the University of Moncton at home, sweeping them convincingly and bringing their record to 4-4, back to .500.

The Sea-Hawks concluded the 2025 portion of their calendar at home against Saint Mary’s. They will return to action January 9th and 10th at home against the University of Moncton.

Memorial sits in 3rd place in the AUS standings, the final playoff spot.

Author Andrew Connors Andrew is a 3rd year student at MUN, majoring in Communications with a minor in Law and Public Policy, hoping to pursue a career in journalism or law. He enjoys watching any sport and loves writing. He hosts a weekly show on CHMR called “Sports on the Rock.”