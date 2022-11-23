MUN Relay for Life hosts Blind Date with a Book fundraiser

On November 16th, 2022, the MUN Relay for Life hosted a little fundraiser called “Blind date with a book!” which sold about 100 books and raised over $600 for the society. The MUN Relay for Life is an event hosted by students annually to fundraise for the Canadian Cancer Society to continue providing support and resources to those undergoing cancer treatments. The money raised from these fundraisers goes 100% to helping and supporting people living with cancer.

According to Darcie Stapleton and Caroline Ryan, co-chairs of this program, “this year’s financial goal is to raise $85,000 and hopefully reach a lifetime revenue of $100,000.” So far, they have raised $6,354.54 out of the $85,000 for this event.

If you are interested in donating and supporting people with cancer, their caregivers and their families, please feel free to donate to this event here. You can either donate to an individual participant or a team or make a general donation.

Photo credits: MUN Relay for Life

The next MUN Relay for Life event will occur on March 4th, 2023, from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am at the Works – Field House. One can register and find out more about this event at www.relayforlife.ca/mun and have the option to either participate with a team, join a team or make a statement by going solo!

Join the MUN Relay for Life event to make a difference for Canadians affected by cancer.