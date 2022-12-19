MUNL reacts to failing MUNFA negotiations

Last Wednesday (December 14th), the Interim Provost and Vice-President (Academic), Dr. Neil Bose, updated MUNL students through their “Labour Relations Information Hub.” Before stating that the university had been “engaged in collective bargaining since January 2022” with MUNFA, a labour union standing for approximately eight-hundred workers at MUNL.

The Provost commented on recent halts in negotiation progress:

“After conciliation on November 30th and December 1st, MUNFA advised the conciliation officer that they felt the parties were at an impasse (a situation in which no progress is possible). The conciliation officer then filed a report with the provincial minister responsible for labour indicating that negotiations had come to a standstill. The minister has accepted this report which triggers a 15-day cooling off period, meaning the earliest the union would be in position to take a strike vote is December 29th, 2022.” Dr. Neil Bose, Interim Provost and Vice-President (Academic)

Dr. Bose commented, “the idea of a potential strike will raise questions … [and] may also create feelings of unease, anxiety and worry.” Although MUNFA has begun to prepare for a possible strike, MUNL still urges students to return to campus for classes on January 5th and carry on business as usual.

“Memorial is developing plans to minimize the impact of any potential disruptions and we want to emphasize that we are starting the winter semester with the expectation that students will be able to progress through the term with minimal interruption.”

It’s unclear what contingency plan MUNL has for a strike and maintaining class operations for students.

In the negotiating effort, on the same day (Wednesday, December 14th), the Memorial negotiating team updated the public on their most recent efforts.

Verbatim repeating strategic messaging used by the Provost on the conciliation officer accepting the report and “[triggering] a 15-day cooling off period”, the team detailed the salary dispute as follows:

“Salary increases are one of the outstanding issues. MUNFA has maintained its position that it requires 14% over 4 years with the agreement front-end loaded with an 8 % salary increase effective September 1st, 2022 (back-dated). The university receives funding from the provincial government for salary increases. The allocated funding is reflected in our most recent proposal; September 1st, 2022 -2%, September 1st, 2023 – 1%; March 1st, 2024 – 1%; September 1st, 2024 -2%; September 1st, 2025 -2%; September 1st, 2026 -2% and September 1st, 2027 -2%. We have advised MUNFA that the university is flexible in considering a 4 year collective agreement. There are no other sources of funding within the university budget for salary increases.” Memorial Negotiating Team, Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic)

The negotiating team has also offered alternatives to the 14% figure defended by MUNFA, such as a one-time $2000 signing bonus from the provincial government. However, according to MUNL, MUNFA assessed that ASMs (academic staff members) wanted this offer to be extended to only some union members but requested it for term appointments during the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic years.

The other alternative offered was a proposed change to the group insurance benefits, applying to post-agreement hires.

With the cost of living crisis and a possible recession amid the continuing inflation of the Canadian dollar- the demand for 14% over four years should hardly come as a surprise. The Ontario CUPE dispute with the Ford Ontario government requested a nearly identical call.

Moreover, it is a number that many unions see as a way to help their workers stay afloat amid the rising tide of inflation- making their mild annual raises turn into effective pay cuts.

Union actions in response to rising inflation internationally also appear in many Western OECD nations, such as the United States.

In the United Kingdom, however, the conditions are creating a political crisis for the Prime Minister as Ministers prepare to deploy the military on Christmas to fill in for striking workers. This move will likely please nobody and frustrate both the military and strikers.

It remains to be seen whether MUNFA and their supporters will be able to make their case to MUNL that a 2% increase amid a backdrop of a 6.9% inflation rate (according to Stats Canada’s October CPI 12-month change) is a wage cut overall. Moreover, when the provincial government is writing the cheques (to MUNL’s confession regarding wage funding allocation), they may not even care if it is apparently out of their control. Should the strike apply enough pressure, MUNL may be forced to call on the government for more funding- a policy decision which may not be popular in a Furey administration.

The Muse will continue reporting as this story develops.