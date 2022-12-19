News

MUNL reacts to failing MUNFA negotiations

49627830957 01585a8c2c c
Photo Credit: Memorial University (via Flickr)
Avatar
Jacob Laybolt

Jake is an undergraduate Political Science student studying international politics and foreign policy. He has reported on local politics, student organizing and campus activism since 2018.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
244 Following 3.4K Followers
@MemorialU reacts to failing MUNFA (@MUNFaculty) negotiations. Written by: Jake Laybolt https://t.co/GxwPTv0MSl
2 days ago
Whether you’re a Christmas fan, new to the festivities, or just want some fun ideas for what to do over Christmas b… https://t.co/2FDdva2qX8
2 days ago
RT @rsanuda: @MUNFaculty attempts to hand over a letter to Dr. @vianne_timmons yesterday. More @themusenl https://t.co/7YBE1GtvXR
7 days ago
Monday 12 1 pm 1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x