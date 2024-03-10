MUN reaches tentative agreement with LUMUN

Advertisement

This Sunday night, MUN released a NEWSLINE email directing users to a post on the Labour Relations Information Hub at 11:33 p.m. announcing that it had reached a tentative agreement with LUMUN. More information will follow as the agreement ratification proceeds. All classes will resume as scheduled, while LUMUN members can expect some imminent gains from the development. The event will come to the relief of many students who eagerly awaited the outcome this weekend.

The announcement reads as follows:

Labour relations update: Tentative agreement reached, March 10, 2024

Mar 10th, 2024

To members of the Memorial University community,

The negotiating teams for Memorial University and the Lecturers’ Union of Memorial University of Newfoundland (LUMUN) have reached a tentative agreement on March 10, 2024. The tentative contract includes improvements to compensation and working conditions for our valued per course instructors.

Next steps include ratification by the Board of Regents as well as by LUMUN’s members. The university will not share further details of the tentative agreement while the ratification process is ongoing. The university extends appreciation to the negotiating teams for both Memorial and LUMUN for their work in reaching this agreement. All classes and scheduled activities will proceed as scheduled tomorrow, Monday, March 11.

Jennifer Lokash, provost and vice-president (academic) pro tempore

Neil Bose, president and vice-chancellor pro tempore