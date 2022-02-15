MUN & MUNFA Commence Collective Bargaining

Photo by Jose Losada (via Unsplash)

After postponing collective bargaining in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Parties are now back at the table.

The current, 2019-2020 collective agreement between MUN and MUNFA states that a notice to commence collective bargaining must be given between 30-90 days of August 31st.

On June 1st, 2021, MUN proposed a non-negotiable which would extend the current 2019-2020 Collective Agreement until August 31st, 2023. To give MUNFA time to consider the offer, the Parties extended the deadline of notice to commence collective bargaining until August 31st, 2021. The non-negotiable from MUN also included a plan to increase salaries.

Proposed Salary Increase

On August 18th, 2021, the MUNFA Executive voted unanimously to reject the non-negotiable and on August 19th, 2021, issued a notice to President Timmons to commence collective bargaining.

The MUNFA Executive Committee’s letter to MUNFA members states that:

“As a union, we would surrender hard-won power in accepting an ultimatum on salary and working conditions from the employer. One of our primary jobs is to bargain collectively. While we recognize some members felt the offer of June 1, even with the associated concessions, was acceptable, the MUNFA Executive considered it insufficient to the wider concerns about working conditions identified by ASMs (Academic Staff Members) and so we have decided to proceed with collective bargaining.” MUNFA Executive Committee

The parties met on January 27th, 2022, to begin collective bargaining. MUNFA outlines the employer’s priorities “at first glance” in their update Negotiating News #2. MUN’s priorities outlined by MUNFA, among other things, include the requirement that all ASMs must reside in Newfoundland and Labrador. As well as introducing a system of post-tenure review, which MUNFA has rejected in the last round of collective bargaining. Stating that this would “bring an end to the job security offered by tenure, which is a vital condition for academic freedom”.

MUNFA states that their priorities include:

“… equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism; Indigenization of the Collective Agreement; improved working conditions for our most precarious colleagues; climate action; improved governance, openness, and transparency; and due process for our members.” Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association

The association added that “MUNFA will seek fair, reasonable, and equitable improvements in both ASM salaries and benefits.”

The next bargaining session will be on February 14-15, 2022.