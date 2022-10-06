MUN lifts mask mandate in classrooms and labs

On October 5th, 2022, the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) announced that MUN’s mask mandate in classrooms and labs has ended, effective immediately.

This announcement follows new guidelines from Public Health and the federal government, with relaxed travel requirements allowing individuals to enter the country without proof of COVID-19 vaccination, pre-entry and arrival tests/health checks, or quarantining. Travellers are also not required to submit ArriveCAN forms or wear masks on planes and trains.

The university strongly recommends using masks daily and will make masks and hand sanitizer available in various buildings. The Chief Risk Officer also confirmed that teaching spaces at the university have adequate ventilation to minimize the risk of infection.

In NL’s weekly COVID-19 update issued yesterday, 193 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported based on lab testing, which does not reflect those who have tested positive through at-home rapid testing.

Memorial’s classroom mask mandate was lifted without warning.

Both MUNFA and CFS-NL have spoken against the decision.

“MUNFA was dismayed to learn about the end of the mask mandate yesterday, with no consultation or warning. We are further alarmed to see masking framed as a “personal decision” rather than an act of health and safety solidarity,” said MUNFA on Twitter.

Rather than welcoming a diversity of people into the MUNL community, @MemorialU's decision forces workers and students to balance health and safety against the need to participate in classes, labs, meetings, and more. — MUNFA (@MUNFaculty) October 5, 2022

Meanwhile, CFS-NL called out the university for its lack of accessible education and encouraged students to go #AllOutLike99 on November 2nd.